Fabian Allen Held At Gunpoint In South Africa, Assailants Snatch Phone And Bag

West Indies star Fabian Allen recently found himself in a scary situation in South Africa as he ended up getting mugged at gunpoint. The incident took place in Johannesburg.

South Africa is known for such notorious incidents and the tourists and overseas players are generally advised to be cautious. When Team India toured South Africa in December and January, the players were reportedly told to stay indoors during the New Year celebrations. Fabian Allen, however, ended up falling victim to the horrific crime.

The 28-year old is currently in South Africa for the ongoing SA20. He is plying his trade for Paarl Royals. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the incident took place outside the team hotel, leaving the cricketer shaken. The assailants confronted Fabian Allen near the renowned Sandton Sun Hotel. The assailants were carrying guns with them and snatched the cricketer’s phone and personal belongings, including a bag.

Cricket West Indies reaches out to Fabian Allen:

The report further stated that the latest incident has raised concerns about the safety of players participating in the SA20. The incident has also been confirmed by several sources connected to the Paarl Royals team. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also reached out to Fabian Allen after the incident.

“Our head coach Andre Coley, also hailing from Jamaica, reached out to Fabian. Contact was successfully established through Obed McCoy (another West Indies international). He is fine. CSA (Cricket South Africa) and his team, Paarl Royals, could share more details if there are any,” a top CWI official told Cricbuzz.

The Paarl Royals are yet to issue any statement on the incident. On the other hand, an SA20 spokesperson did not deny the incident but referred the questions to the police officials. Fabian Allen is also yet to talk publicly about the incident.

Coming to SA20 2024, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings have booked their place in the playoffs. The Sunrisers will lock horns against the Super Giants in the first qualifier on Tuesday (February 6) before the Royals take on the Super Kings in the Eliminator on Wednesday.