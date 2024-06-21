Gary Kirsten has received a warning from former Pakistan player Atiq-uz-Zaman to be careful of player power in the Pakistan dressing room. Atiq even said that if Kirsten becomes too strict with his behavior, he might very well be disposed of thanks to player pressure on the Pakistan Cricket Board.

This comes after the Pakistan cricket team was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group round, prompting significant criticism. Pakistan lost their high-octane encounter with India after suffering a devastating defeat against the United States, one of sports’ biggest upsets.

Fans and former Pakistan players have criticized Babar Azam’s leadership, as have other players.

According to accounts, Kirsten was unhappy with the squad’s changing room attitude and informed the players that there was no team unity and that he had never seen anything like it. Journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq shared Kirsten’s views on social media.

“There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team, They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation,” Kirsten reportedly said during a team meeting.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was the first ICC tournament for Gary Kirsten as Pakistan’s cricket white-ball coach.

Gary Kirsten might be fired if he doesn’t adjust to the Pakistan dressing room: Atiq Uz Zaman

In light of this, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Atiq-uz-Zaman has publicly chastised the Pakistani players. In a viral video on social media, he stated that player power is dominant in Pakistan cricket and that players decide who comes and goes.

Zaman claimed that Kirsten could be removed from the role (of head coach) if he gets too strict on the players.

“The problems will arise for Gary Kirsten. He will be removed from the coaching if he gets strict. In Pakistan, the players’ power has been ongoing since the nineties. Players have controlled the system. If a player wants, a coach comes. Whoever they like will coach the team and a coach can be removed as well upon their wish. I won’t be surprised if Gary Kirsten gets fired by saying that he cannot adjust in our culture,” Zaman claimed while speaking to PakPassion.net.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be against Bangladesh in August when they host their Asian brethren for a two-Test series.

