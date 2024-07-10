Gautam Gambhir is expected to be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024-win celebration at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on July 23, Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin stated.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one-sided final at the Chepauk in Chennai. This win in the final gave KKR their third IPL title and first since their 2014 win, which came under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy.

Gautam Gambhir was the mentor of the KKR franchise in IPL 2024 and along with captain Shreyas Iyer, formed a potent combination in IPL 2024, which led to KKR topping the points table and qualifying for the finals directly after winning Qualifier 1.

For this year’s IPL, Gautam Gambhir rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. The seasoned cricket player made adjustments and struck a balance between young and experienced players. Throughout the tournament, his calculated actions—such as moving Sunil Narine up the batting order—benefited the team.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir to be part of the KKR celebrations at Eden Gardens

With a much-needed championship victory, KKR restored its renown. The city’s festivities were forced to wait since several KKR players had left for the T20 World Cup in America in 2024. Later this month, supporters will join the players in Kolkata to celebrate the IPL title.

The Knight Riders are scheduled to celebrate their IPL title at the Eden Gardens on July 23, according to Sangbad Pratidin, a Bengali newspaper. Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan are anticipated to be present. It is yet unclear if international players will be there, even though all Indian cricketers are expected to be there.

Gambhir is very close to Eden Gardens and the Kolkata Knight Riders. 2012 and 2014 saw him guide the KKR team to two IPL championships. As a mentor, he was instrumental in leading the squad to their third IPL title in 2024. According to reports, the 42-year-old said goodbye to the Knight Riders on Friday in Kolkata.

