Rishabh Pant is reportedly challenging Hardik Pandya for the India vice-captaincy in white-ball cricket ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

Pandya was the Indian vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the better part of 2022 and 2023. HE led India in absence of Rohit Sharma, especially in T20I format and earned series wins over New Zealand, but lost to West Indies away from home.

However, Hardik Pandya suffered an injury in the World Cup 2023 and only returned to action ahead of the IPL 2024. He is currently captaining Mumbai Indians in the tournament, who are in the bottom half of the points table.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, made his return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024. This was his first time back playing cricket since his accident in 2022 December. He is currently captaining Delhi Capitals, who are well-placed to qualify for the playoffs after back-to-back wins.

Rishabh Pant leading the race for India vice-captaincy over Hardik Pandya

As per Cricbuzz report, Rishabh Pant may be in serious contention for a leadership role in the side. The national selectors are set to gather on May 1 to explore re-appointing Pant as India’s vice-captain, a post he held before being forced into a lengthy injury break following a near-fatal tragedy in December 2022.

Pant also captained India in a five-match T20I series against South Africa in June 2022. For the record, he will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup in June.

What could tip the scales in favor of the Delhi Capitals captain is Hardik Pandya’s failure to stimulate the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Some of his questionable captaincy actions, as well as his public criticism of a teammate following a recent defeat, are unlikely to go overlooked.

Nonetheless, Pandya’s credentials as India’s captain cannot be disregarded. He was named deputy captain for the World Cup last year. Pandya’s ability to bowl at a respectable pace is clearly advantageous, and his place in the squad is secure, but whether he can be given the leadership role will be contested.

Rishabh Pant was the vice-captain before his injury led to BCCI giving the reins to Hardik Pandya and given the fitness issues with Pandya, Pant might be a better choice for vice-captaincy as he will be a first-choice pick in all three formats.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Pips KL Rahul And Sanju Samson For India’s Wicket-Keeper Spot In T20 WC 2024 Squad – Reports

