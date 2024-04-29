Rishabh Pant has most likely pipped KL Rahul and Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper spot in the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad if reports are to be believed.

With the deadline for announcing the squads for the 2024 T20 World Cup quickly approaching, the selection committee and team management have been working hard to find the appropriate combination. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would not have an easy time making this decision.

He was in the Capital on Saturday to attend the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians. It is believed that Agarkar had an informal conversation with captain Rohit Sharma concerning the team.

According to reports, there are some points to be discussed before BCCI Secretary Jay Shah convenes the meeting to officially reveal the 15-member team.

Rishabh Pant confirmed as first-choice keeper; fight between KL Rahul and Sanju Samson for the backup spot

As per a report in Times of India, the selectors are torn between Sanju Samson and KL Rahul for the second wicketkeeper-batsman post, with Rishabh Pant having demonstrated enough fitness and form to be the first pick.

Rishabh Pant, who returned to competitive cricket after a layoff owing to injuries received in a vehicle accident, has made an impressive comeback. Pant’s aggressive batting approach and outstanding glovework behind the wickets have resulted in 371 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 160.00, making him a strong contender for the wicket-keeper post.

KL Rahul’s intentions at the top of the order have always been uncertain. However, as the 2024 IPL season has proceeded, the picture has shifted, with two young openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, appearing to be off their game.

KL Rahul, who captains LSG, has been in good form with 378 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 144.27. Rahul’s expertise at the top of the order, combined with his desire to bat in the middle, provides him with an opportunity to leave Sanju Samson behind in the race.

Sanju Samson has continually impressed the Rajasthan Royals with his spectacular batting skills, scoring 385 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 161.08. His ability to speed innings and give stability in the middle order has sparked interest, making him a viable contender for the wicket-keeping position.

Also Read: Brian Lara Names His India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad; Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj Left Out