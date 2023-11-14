Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM

Has He Won Anything At Any Level? &#8211; Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Performance

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed lambasted Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for his side’s dismal show at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Green could win only four games, failing to make it into the semifinals of the marquee event.

Babar Azam’s led side would be devastated that they did not advance to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, The Men in Green finished the competition in fifth position with four wins and five losses. Pakistan would be guilty of not making the most of their advantages and of not winning games when things were close, especially against South Africa.

Speaking on the Suno News, Aaqib Javed lambasted Babar Azam and recommended Shaheen Shah Afridi replace him as Pakistan’s captain and asserted him similar to Virat Kohli, Babar had not been victorious from a major competition and called Rohit Sharma a “fine captain” due to his five IPL titles as captain.

“They are saying ‘Oh don’t say anything to Babar’. If he is a good captain, has he won anything at any level? You can’t make a captain. It’s either he is a captain or he is not. Virat Kohli was captain for so long, but has he won anything?”

Aaqib Javed
Aaqib Javed Credits: Twitter

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain because he has won five titles in the IPL. Kohli has done nothing in the IPL nor with the national team. The same is true with Babar, he has not won a single trophy in PSL nor with the senior team,” Aaqib Javed said.

One of the most well-known white-ball captains in the world, Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships. The Men in Blue were also led by the Indian opener to victories in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and two Asia Cup titles, while Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have failed to inspire the team to big titles during his captaincy stints.

We Have Picked The Entire Team From The PSL But Not The Captain – Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed compared Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stellar record as captain to that of Babar Azam, who had a dismal record leading Pakistan across the formats. In his captaincy, Babar Azam has never even won a PSL trophy, nor has he guided Pakistan to success in a multi-nation competition.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Sarfaraz won the U-19 World Cup in 2006, and then the Champions Trophy in 2017. he led Quetta to the tile in the PSL. Has Babar at any stage shown any glimpse of a good captain? Shaheen has won two titles in the PSL. We have picked the entire team from the PSL but not the captain. We must change the captain and Babar must realize has he done justice to the captaincy,” Aaqib Javed added.

Babar Azam’s captaincy has come in for more criticism than his batting. After the World Cup, Pakistan will embark on two difficult tours to Australia and New Zealand, therefore unless the selectors or PCB order him to step down, Babar is probably going to stay as captain.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Aaqib Javed

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Has He Won Anything At Any Level? &#8211; Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan&#8217;s Poor Performance
Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

Nov 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Is Not As Consistent As Babar Azam &#8211; Aaqib Javed On Comparison Of India-Pakistan Skippers
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Is Not As Consistent As Babar Azam – Aaqib Javed On Comparison Of India-Pakistan Skippers

Aug 19, 2023, 10:58 AM

Aaqib Javed Reckons Pakistan Lacks Hardik Pandya Like All-rounder In The Team
Aaqib Javed Reckons Pakistan Lacks Hardik Pandya Like All-rounder In The Team

Aug 14, 2022, 4:37 PM

Virat Kohli Stuck At Times With Deliveries Outside Off Stump Unlike Technically Sound Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed
Virat Kohli Stuck At Times With Deliveries Outside Off Stump Unlike Technically Sound Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed

Aug 13, 2022, 1:53 PM

Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up For Quitting A TV Show Midway After Pakistan Beats New Zealand In 2021 T20I WC Clash
Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up For Quitting A TV Show Midway After Pakistan Beats New Zealand In 2021 T20I WC Clash

Oct 28, 2021, 10:14 AM

Misbah-ul-Haq Hopes Pakistan Doesn&#8217;t Go Overboard With Celebrations After Breaking World Cup Jinx Against India
Misbah-ul-Haq Hopes Pakistan Doesn’t Go Overboard With Celebrations After Breaking World Cup Jinx Against India

Oct 25, 2021, 1:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic