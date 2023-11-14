Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam’s Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan’s Poor Performance

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed lambasted Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for his side’s dismal show at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Men in Green could win only four games, failing to make it into the semifinals of the marquee event.

Babar Azam’s led side would be devastated that they did not advance to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, The Men in Green finished the competition in fifth position with four wins and five losses. Pakistan would be guilty of not making the most of their advantages and of not winning games when things were close, especially against South Africa.

Speaking on the Suno News, Aaqib Javed lambasted Babar Azam and recommended Shaheen Shah Afridi replace him as Pakistan’s captain and asserted him similar to Virat Kohli, Babar had not been victorious from a major competition and called Rohit Sharma a “fine captain” due to his five IPL titles as captain.

“They are saying ‘Oh don’t say anything to Babar’. If he is a good captain, has he won anything at any level? You can’t make a captain. It’s either he is a captain or he is not. Virat Kohli was captain for so long, but has he won anything?”

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain because he has won five titles in the IPL. Kohli has done nothing in the IPL nor with the national team. The same is true with Babar, he has not won a single trophy in PSL nor with the senior team,” Aaqib Javed said.

One of the most well-known white-ball captains in the world, Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL championships. The Men in Blue were also led by the Indian opener to victories in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and two Asia Cup titles, while Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have failed to inspire the team to big titles during his captaincy stints.

We Have Picked The Entire Team From The PSL But Not The Captain – Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed compared Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stellar record as captain to that of Babar Azam, who had a dismal record leading Pakistan across the formats. In his captaincy, Babar Azam has never even won a PSL trophy, nor has he guided Pakistan to success in a multi-nation competition.

“Sarfaraz won the U-19 World Cup in 2006, and then the Champions Trophy in 2017. he led Quetta to the tile in the PSL. Has Babar at any stage shown any glimpse of a good captain? Shaheen has won two titles in the PSL. We have picked the entire team from the PSL but not the captain. We must change the captain and Babar must realize has he done justice to the captaincy,” Aaqib Javed added.

Babar Azam’s captaincy has come in for more criticism than his batting. After the World Cup, Pakistan will embark on two difficult tours to Australia and New Zealand, therefore unless the selectors or PCB order him to step down, Babar is probably going to stay as captain.