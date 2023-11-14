ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir Names Three Potential Captaincy Candidates For Pakistan Team Across Formats

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has picked his choice of captaincy option for the Pakistan team across the format following the team’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Babar Azam’s captaincy skills came under the scanner following the Men In Green dismal show in the marquee event.

Babar Azam has recently been under fire from both fans and cricket pundits for his lackluster leadership skills and how it has affected his batting. The Men in Green has even failed to get to the Asia Cup final and semifinals of the ODI World Cup, largely due to the team combination and the Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to act on the matter soon before the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

During a recent ODI World Cup special on a local television channel, Amir suggested a shift in the dynamics of the captaincy by proposing three replacements for current skipper Babar Azam across the formats.

“For the T20I format, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon and a series of T20 matches and a Test series against Australia lined up before the mega-event, I pick Imad Wasim, In ODI, if you want to change regime than Shan Masood can be a very good option,” Mohammad Amir said.

Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir Credits: Twitter

“If you want to prepare any youngster for Test captaincy, Sarfaraz still has 2 years left in cricket, so appoint him as the captain along with a youngster as vice-captain,” Mohammad Amir added.

Pakistan has had a dismal World Cup campaign, losing four of its first five games, including an unexpected one against Afghanistan. Even with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they lost their final game against defending champions England and PCB is likely to take action on the team management following Pakistan’s performance in the event.

In addition to white-ball cricket, Babar Azam has had a lot of scrutiny regarding his Test captaincy. The 2021–23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle saw Pakistan fail to win at home once under his direction, including a humiliating 3-0 rout against England at home conditions.

Pakistan is scheduled to travel to Australia right after the completion of the ODI World Cup. The team will be eyeing to develop a good team in focus with the forthcoming ICC events. Babar has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan National Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand – Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand – Reports

Nov 15, 2023, 12:20 PM

Nov 15, 2023, 12:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract
ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract

Nov 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

Nov 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting's Record Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting's Record Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 10:12 AM

Nov 15, 2023, 10:12 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team's Poor Performance – Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team's Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam's Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan's Poor Performance
Has He Won Anything At Any Level? – Aaqib Javed Questions Babar Azam's Captaincy Skills Following Pakistan's Poor Performance

Nov 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

Nov 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

