He Is A Problem For England, He Is An Issue: Michael Vaughan Lauds India Star

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, calling him a problem for England in the ongoing five-match Test series.

The India opener is currently the leading run-scorer in the series so far. While no other batter has even managed to touch the 250-run mark, he has scored 321 runs with the help of a half-century and a double-century. In the first Test in Vishakhapatnam, he played a quick knock of 80 runs although India ended up losing the game by 28 runs.

In the second Test, he starred with the bat and played a decisive role. While none of his teammates could even touch the 40-run mark, he played a sublime knock of 209 runs to help the hosts post 396. The knock turned out to be instrumental for India as they won the by 106 runs.

Michael Vaughan praises Yashasvi Jaiswal:

With Yashasvi Jaiswal starting the series in such a dominating fashion, Michael Vaughan has labeled him a problem for the tourists. The former cricketer was discussing about the series on YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire’ with Australia legend Adam Gilchrist also part of the discussion.

As soon as Jaiswal’s name was mentioned, Gilchrist said: “Oh yeah, he can bat.”

“He is a problem for England. He is an issue. And he is unbelievable,” said Michael Vaughan.

Jaiswal has started his Test career in a dominating fashion. He made his debut in the longest format of the game during the tour of West Indies last year and has hit the ground running. He scored a century on his debut and has not looked back since then. In 6 Tests so far, the Mumbai star has scored 637 runs with the help of two half-centuries and as many centuries.

Meanwhile, the third Test between India and England is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot. The series is currently locked at 1-1.