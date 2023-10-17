SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

SW Desk
Oct 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM

Pakistan great Waqar Younis believes that Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi lacks discipline in his bowling as he attempts to overdo it in a bid to take more wickets during the powerplay overs. The left-arm pacer looked absolutely off-colour and has failed to contribute to the team’s success in the marquee event so far.

The left-arm pacer is renowned for his deadly new ball bowling, but he hasn’t been able to help his team in the ongoing ODI World Cup, where the batters have taken him to task. Shaheen Afridi’s bowling speed also looks to have decreased substantially, raising questions about his match fitness for the competition.

As quoted by AFP, Waqar Younis raised his concern regarding the match fitness of Shaheen Afridi in the tournament and feels that he lacks discipline in the game trying to do many things in the game.

Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis Credits: Twitter

“I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness. The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets, When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it,” Waqar Younis said.

The left-arm pacer struggled to bag wickets with the new ball in the first three games of the tournament which eventually proved to be costly for the team in the marquee event. Shaheen Shah Afridi had a forgettable outing at the start of the mega event.

Jasprit Bumrah Bowled So Well Against Pakistan And Created Pressure – Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis feels that Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has created a lot of pressure bowling in good line and length against Pakistan, which helped the Indian team to maintain pressure in the game. He also noted that the team missed Naseem Shah in the competition because of his ability to put opponents under pressure.

“Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets,” he stated.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Naseem is a good bowler and doesn’t give many runs away, When Naseem creates pressure, batsmen take chances with other bowlers and they get wickets,” Waqar Younis added

Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant bowling helped the Indian side to restrict the Pakistan side for 191 runs in less than 43 overs.

The 29-year-old rose to the top of the list of best wicket-takers as a result of picking up two wickets in the game and overall taking eight wickets in three games with an average of 11.62 and the Indian speedster would look to continue his good form going forward.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

Waqar Younis

He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

Oct 17, 2023, 1:22 PM

