He Still Is The Leader Of The Team – Shan Masood To Bank On The Experience Of Babar Azam In Leading Pakistan Team

Newly-appointed Pakistan skipper Shan Masood will rely on the experience of their former skipper Babar Azam to lead the Pakistan team going forward in the longer format of the game. The left-handed batter was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan test team following the resignation of Babar Azam.

In the wake of Pakistan’s underwhelming 2023 ODI World Cup performance, Babar Azam has resigned as captain of all three formats. Following this, Pakistan appointed Mohammad Hafeez as the new Director of the Pakistan Men’s team, Shan Masood as their Test captain, and Shaheen Afridi as their T20I captain.

Speaking to the media, Shan Masood emphasised Babar Azam’s extensive experience, highlighting his four years as captain, during which he had a major impact on the team’s performance and direction. He highlighted the batsman’s steady contributions to the team going forward in red-ball cricket.

“Babar has a vast experience since he has captained the side for four years and even when he isn’t the captain, he still is the leader of the team, He had a major contribution in taking this team forward. I think he will take this team forward from now onwards,” Shan Masood said.

Shan Masood has been named captain for the duration of the 2023–25 ICC World Test Championship. Masood’s first task as captain will be to lead Australia in a three-match Test series that begins on December 14 in Australia.

The 34-year-old has featured in 30 Tests for Pakistan over the years, scoring 1,597 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries but was not picked for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The New Pakistan skipper faces an especially difficult first task as captain: an away series in Australia, which Pakistan has always considered to be the hardest. Pakistan has struggled, losing their last 14 Test matches in a row.

Various reports in Pakistan media added that Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, Morne Morkel, and Andrew Puttick’s position in the team is also under scrutiny and they might be asked to resign from their roles after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan is scheduled to travel to Australia right after the completion of the ODI World Cup. The team will be eyeing to develop a good team in focus with the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy alongside the World Test Championship Cycle.