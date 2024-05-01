Virat Kohli is a key member of the 15-member squad, that India has announced for their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, starting on the first week of June, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

After 48 games in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter of the tournament with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42, and a strike rate of 147.49 with four fifties, and one century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener has managed to celebrate his seventh 500-run season, on the back of his unbeaten 70-run knock in 44 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

‘You’ve done this day in and day out’- Virat Kohli smashes his low strike rate claim

At the end of a successful chase against GT, while speaking to the broadcasters, Virat Kohli opened up against those, who were questioning on his strike rate.

“All the people who talk about strike rate and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about the stuff.” The former RCB captain said.

“For me, it’s about winning games for the team, and there is a reason why you’ve done it for 15 years, you’ve done this day in and day out.” The 35-year-old remarked. “You’ve won games for your teams.”

Earlier in this tournament, Kohli also mentioned how his name is now used only for the promotion of the game in various parts of the world.

“I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket.” Virat Kohli expressed, after winning the player-of-the-match award thanks to his 77-run knock against Punjab Kings. “But I have still got it I guess.”

“Why would you bother reading social media?”- Simon Doull

Former New Zealand fast bowler, who is a well-known broadcaster around the world, especially in T20s, Simon Doull spoke about how Virat Kohli should avoid those allegations in social media on his slow strike rate.

“Interesting that he goes back to these things because they won’t be asking him. Are you looking up your strike rate? Those won’t be the questions. Clearly, he’s reading social media or someone is reading all the social media about him.” Doull narrated in a discussion on Cricbuzz. “And he does this quite often in post-match presentations, where he has a point to make.”

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cups, with 1141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30.

‘About stuff that’s written about him. Why is he bothering? I mean, seriously, the bloke is such a good player. Why is he bothering reading the rubbish that some people write or why are people reading it and telling him? I don’t understand that.’ Doull noted.

‘I just look at what he’s done and… why would you bother reading social media and try to make a point about in interviews? If he is reading social media, he should have better things to do.’- Simon Doull added.

Virat Kohli, who didn’t play a single T20I since India’s semifinal exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup, made his return in the format against Afghanistan, a few months back.