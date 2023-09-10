SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Hyderabad Cricket Association Says No Changes To ICC World Cup 2023 Warmup Or Regularly Scheduled Matches At Venue

Jatin

Sep 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has refuted rumors and reports of it wanting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule the Pakistan warmup matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, saying that everything will go as planned.

Earlier, Indian Express had reported that HCA requested BCCI to reconsider the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29. Earlier, a few games, including the India-Pakistan match, were postponed since it fell on the first day of Navratri, a major holiday that was widely observed throughout Gujarat.

This time the reason HCA gave was that the police and security agencies in the city had conveyed their inability to provide security for the days of October 9-10 and for the warmup games involving Pakistan due to the Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi festivals, which culminate on September 28.

The Indian board (BCCI) has not properly communicated with the HCA, and they have not yet received an official letter providing the revised timetable, which has angered the HCA.

Pakistan Cricket Team
The ICC or BCCI have been requested to provide formal letters regarding the altered schedule by the local authorities, and the HCA officials have had difficulty persuading them. Since the Indian board’s letter confirming the earlier date in June, there hasn’t been any communication.

Hyderabad Cricket Association Refutes Reports Of It Requesting BCCI To Reschedule World Cup Games

New Zealand vs Pakistan
However, now, as per reports on social media, posted by Vijay Tagore of Cricbuzz, the HCA has said that there will be no changes to the schedule of either matches or warmup games. The program remains as planned.

At the hotel where the Pakistani team will be staying, there will be a substantial police presence, and during the ODI World Cup game, some 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for one game.

It was previously reported that the Hyderabad police had voiced their concerns regarding the security gap between the two games taking place in the city over the course of two days. On October 9, the Rajiv International Stadium will host the match between New Zealand and the Netherlands. The following day, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, two of the biggest Asian nations, will play.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: I Was Also Speaking About The Inefficiency Of The BCCI… – Venkatesh Prasad Explains Why He Deleted His “Corrupt And Arrogant” Tweet

Tagged:

Hyderabad

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023

