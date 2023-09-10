Hyderabad Cricket Association Says No Changes To ICC World Cup 2023 Warmup Or Regularly Scheduled Matches At Venue

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has refuted rumors and reports of it wanting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule the Pakistan warmup matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, saying that everything will go as planned.

Earlier, Indian Express had reported that HCA requested BCCI to reconsider the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29. Earlier, a few games, including the India-Pakistan match, were postponed since it fell on the first day of Navratri, a major holiday that was widely observed throughout Gujarat.

This time the reason HCA gave was that the police and security agencies in the city had conveyed their inability to provide security for the days of October 9-10 and for the warmup games involving Pakistan due to the Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi festivals, which culminate on September 28.

The Indian board (BCCI) has not properly communicated with the HCA, and they have not yet received an official letter providing the revised timetable, which has angered the HCA.

The ICC or BCCI have been requested to provide formal letters regarding the altered schedule by the local authorities, and the HCA officials have had difficulty persuading them. Since the Indian board’s letter confirming the earlier date in June, there hasn’t been any communication.

Hyderabad Cricket Association Refutes Reports Of It Requesting BCCI To Reschedule World Cup Games

However, now, as per reports on social media, posted by Vijay Tagore of Cricbuzz, the HCA has said that there will be no changes to the schedule of either matches or warmup games. The program remains as planned.

World Cup Update: Hyderabad Cricket Association says there will be no changes to the schedule of either matches or warmup games. The programme remains as planned. #WorldCup2023 — Vijay Tagore (@vijaymirror) September 10, 2023

At the hotel where the Pakistani team will be staying, there will be a substantial police presence, and during the ODI World Cup game, some 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for one game.

It was previously reported that the Hyderabad police had voiced their concerns regarding the security gap between the two games taking place in the city over the course of two days. On October 9, the Rajiv International Stadium will host the match between New Zealand and the Netherlands. The following day, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, two of the biggest Asian nations, will play.