ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

I Don’t Think This Australian Team Can Become A World Champion – Aamir Sohail

SW Desk

Oct 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM

I Don't Think This Australian Team Can Become A World Champion – Aamir Sohail

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohil feels that Australia haven’t got a squad, that is capable of winning the ODI World Cup in India after their poor loss against the hosts on Sunday.

Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship on their home soil. The Pat Cummins-led side has experienced players in their side but they failed to apply themselves on tricky wickets in Chepauk to be bowled out for 199 runs in their opening encounter.

Speaking about Australia’s performance to Josh Jaga Dey, Aamir Sohail said that the Pat Cummins-led side does not have the firepower to become the World Champions in India and feels that the team’s middle order is very weak in the tournament. He added that India has got formidable spin-bowling attack in the tournament alongside Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“We have been discussing it over the last 2 days. I don’t think this Australian team can become a world champion. They can upset a few teams but not win consistently. Their middle order is weak. Even David Warner has been on and off. They have a lot of issues.”

Aamir Sohail
Aamir Sohail

“If you look closely at all teams, India’s spin attack is strong. After that, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have spin attacks. These three teams’ spin attacks are solid,” Aamir Sohail said.

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin have contributed to the team’s success in the opening encounter against Australia, as they utilised the Chennai conditions to their favour to spin a web around the Australian batters.

India’s Top-order Is A Concern – Aamir Sohail

Aamir Sohail said that he was surprised by the Indian team management’s decision to open with left-handed Ishan Kishan in the absence of Shubman Gill and feels that the team should have opted to go in with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul at the top of the order.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan

“The pitches in India are demanding for bowlers. As long as your bowlers are getting you wickets, it’s fine. India’s top order is a concern. I was not satisfied with Rohit Sharma’s decision to have a left-handed opener (Ishan Kishan) with him instead of using KL Rahul,” Aamir Sohail added.

Ishan Kishan had a forgettable ODI World Cup debut against Australia as he was dismissed for a Golden Duck in India’s World Cup opener in Chennai, while KL Rahul played match match-winning unbeaten 97-run knock for the side in their World Cup opener.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Aamir Sohail

Australia National Cricket Team

