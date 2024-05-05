LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing each other in the 54th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday (May 5).

LSG vs KKR: Match Preview:

LSG have won three of their last four games and will be looking to register another win to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs when they take on KKR. In their last game, LSG defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets and would be eyeing another win.

KKR, on the other hand, have all but sealed their playoffs spot with a win over Mumbai Indians earlier this week. They now have seven wins from 10 games and a win over LSG will be more than enough for a guaranteed place in the playoffs. KKR came up with a brilliant bowling display against Mumbai Indians to defend 169 runs and would be fancying their chances against LSG as well.

The upcoming game will be the second meeting between KKR and LSG this season. In the first meeting, KKR thrashed LSG by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. After restricting LSG to 161/7, KKR chased down the total inside 16 overs by losing just two wickets. While KKR will be looking to complete a double over LSG, the latter will be looking to avenge the loss.

IPL 2024 points table:

With seven wins and three losses, KKR are at the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. LSG, on the other hand, are occupying the third spot with six wins and four defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 1.098 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.356 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

LSG vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 9th match; Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

LSG vs KKR: Match info:

Match Played Between Lucknow Super Giants & Kolkata Knight Riders Series name IPL 2024 Date 05-May-24 Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs KKR Head To Head record:

LSG KKR 04 Matches played 04 03 Won 01 01 Lost 03 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and KKR:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Eden Gardens 1 1 0 2 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 1 3 0 4

LSG vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

LSG vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 31°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 169

LSG Squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

KKR squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat

Fantasy stats for LSG vs KKR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG L Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 9 2 1 LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 2 0 LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 LSG S Mavi Bowler 10 6 1 0 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 6 1 0 LSG A Mishra Bowler 9 5 0 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 4 1 1 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 3 0 1 LSG M Yadav Bowler 4 3 0 1 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 3 1 0 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 3 0 0 LSG M Henry Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG A Khan Bowler 2 0 0 0 LSG A Kulkarni All Rounder 1 0 0 0 LSG A Turner Batter 1 0 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG S Joseph Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 10 2 2 KKR S Iyer Batter 10 9 0 0 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 10 7 2 0 KKR V Arora Bowler 10 7 0 0 KKR A Russell All Rounder 10 6 2 0 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 5 0 0 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 4 0 1 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 4 0 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 9 3 0 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 5 3 0 0 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 3 0 1 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 8 2 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 10 2 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 2 2 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 8 2 1 1 KKR R Singh All Rounder 10 2 0 0 KKR R Singh Batter 10 2 0 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 1 1 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 1 0 0

LSG vs KKR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of LSG vs KKR for the 54th match of IPL 2024:

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

LSG impact players:

Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR impact players:

Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya

Most runs and wickets for LSG and KKR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 406 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 10 wickets Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Phil Salt – 397 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy – 13 wickets

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Phil Salt: While Phil Salt failed to score big in the last game against MI, he has been in good form this season. So far, he has scored 397 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

While Phil Salt failed to score big in the last game against MI, he has been in good form this season. So far, he has scored 397 runs with the help of four half-centuries. KL Rahul: KL Rahul has performed consistently with the bat for his team. The LSG skipper has scored 406 runs including three half-centuries in IPL 2024.

Top Picks for LSG vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has finally found his form and has played two-match winning knocks in the last three games. After scoring a match-winning century against CSK, he scored a fifty against MI.

Marcus Stoinis has finally found his form and has played two-match winning knocks in the last three games. After scoring a match-winning century against CSK, he scored a fifty against MI. Andre Russell: Andre Russell has made an impact with both bat and ball so far. He has scored 186 runs and picked up 11 wickets so far.

Budget Picks for LSG vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Arshin Kulkarni: After being dismissed for a duck on his IPL debut, Arshin Kulkarni will be looking to make an impact against KKR.

After being dismissed for a duck on his IPL debut, Arshin Kulkarni will be looking to make an impact against KKR. Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has finally found his rhythm this season and has looked very threatening with the ball. In the last two games, he has picked up five wickets.

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Phil Salt (c) Batsmen Ashton Turner Deepak Hooda Allrounders Krunal Pandya (vc) Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell Sunil Narine Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi Mitchell Starc

LSG vs KKR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers KL Rahul (c) Nicholas Pooran Phil Salt Batsmen Ashton Turner Shreyas Iyer (vc) Allrounders Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Andre Russell Sunil Narine Bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq Varun Chakravarthy

LSG vs KKR Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat LSG. The head-to-head record is in LSG’s favour as they have won three of the four games against KKR but the latter have the form with them.