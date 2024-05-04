RCB vs GT highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Saturday (May 4), survived a huge scare before thrashing Gujarat Titans by four wickets to register their third consecutive win in IPL 2024. Set a target of 148, RCB chased down the total inside 14 overs.

Virat Kohli set the tone for the chase by hitting Mohit Sharma for two sixes in the very first over. Faf du Plessis then fired on all cylinders to put RCB in the driver’s seat. The RCB skipper completed his fifty off just 18 balls in the 5th over while Kohli was also matching him shot for shot.

They added 92 runs in just 35 balls for the first wicket before Joshua Little dismissed du Plessis to give GT a much-needed breakthrough. Du Plessis departed after scoring 64 runs off just 23 balls with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.

Du Plessis’ departure opened the floodgates as RCB lost 5 wickets in quick succession to find themselves reeling at 117 for 6 from 92 for 0. Noor Ahmad dismissed Will Jacks for 1 in the seventh over before Joshua Little sent back Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell for 2 and 4 respectively in the eighth over.

In the 10th over, Little struck again to dismiss Cameron Green for 1 before Noor sent back Kohli for 42 to turn the game on its head. However, Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh did not let GT capitalise on the breakthroughs and shared an unbeaten stand of 35 runs to take their team home.

RCB vs GT: GT innings

Earlier in the game, GT recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total of 147 after being asked to bat first. Shahrukh Khan top-scored for GT, scoring 37 while David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored 30 and 35 runs respectively. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each.

GT lost the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan inside the powerplay to find themselves reeling at 19 for 3. Shahrukh and Miller then steadied the ship with a 61-run stand. Karn Sharma broke the stand by dismissing Miller.

Seven runs later, Virat Kohli came up with a brilliant effort to run out Shahrukh and reduced GT to 87 for 5 in the 13th over. It was followed by a 44-run stand between Tewatia and Rashid Khan. GT were looking set to post a 160-plus total at that stage before Dayal dismissed both Rashid and Tewatia in the 18th over to reduce GT to 136 for 7 from 131 for 5. GT were eventually bowled out for 147 in 19.3 overs.

RCB vs GT scorecard: