PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on each other in the 53rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and CSK. You’ll get the PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our PBKS vs CSK match prediction.

PBKS vs CSK: Match Preview:

After defeating CSK in their own backyard earlier this week, PBKS will be eyeing another win over the defending champions. The Punjab-based outfit thoroughly outplayed the hosts to win the game by seven wickets. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a fine knock of 98 runs but his team still ended up on 162 for 7.

In reply, PBKS chased down the total inside 18 overs by losing just three wickets. It was PBKS’ fifth straight win over CSK and they would be looking to extend their winning run. PBKS have registered two thumping wins in their last two games and would be eyeing another win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways and revive their playoffs chances. They have lost three of their last four games and few more slipups could end their campaign in the league stage itself. CSK are still in the playoffs race but they cannot afford more losses.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins and as many defeats, CSK are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS are at the seventh spot with four wins and six defeats so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 0 0 14 1.098 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.356 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

PBKS vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

PBKS:

1st match: Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 9th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 10th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wicketsl

PBKS vs CSK: Match info:

Article Title PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Punjab Kings & Chennai Super Kings Series name IPL 2024 Date 05-May-24 Category PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Stadium HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

PBKS vs CSK Head To Head record:

PBKS CSK 29 Matches played 29 14 Won 15 15 Lost 14 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between PBKS and CSK:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings No Result Total Barabati Stadium 0 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 4 0 8 Kingsmead 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 2 0 4 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 3 3 0 6 SuperSport Park 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0 2 Overall 15 14 0 29

PBKS vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report:

PBKS vs CSK Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 15°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 179

PBKS Squad:

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan

CSK squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson

Fantasy stats for PBKS vs CSK:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all PBKS players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK M Pathirana Bowler 10 8 1 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 7 1 0 CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 7 2 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 7 0 1 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 6 1 1 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 5 0 0 CSK D Mitchell Batter 9 5 0 1 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 1 0 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 0 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 1 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 3 0 1 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 2 0 1 CSK S Singh Bowler 6 2 0 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Gleeson Bowler 1 0 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 7 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all CSK players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain PBKS S Curran All Rounder 10 8 1 0 PBKS A Singh Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS H Patel Bowler 10 5 0 1 PBKS K Rabada Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS L Livingstone All Rounder 10 5 1 1 PBKS N Ellis Bowler 10 5 1 0 PBKS S Singh Batter 10 5 0 1 PBKS A Sharma Batter 7 4 0 0 PBKS A Taide Batter 8 4 0 0 PBKS H Brar Bowler 10 4 0 1 PBKS J Bairstow Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 1 PBKS J Sharma Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 PBKS P Singh Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 PBKS R Rossouw Batter 8 4 0 1 PBKS S Dhawan Batter 10 4 1 0 PBKS R Chahar Bowler 10 3 0 1 PBKS R Dhawan All Rounder 10 3 0 0 PBKS S Raza All Rounder 9 3 1 1 PBKS C Woakes All Rounder 2 1 0 0 PBKS H Singh Batter 5 1 0 0

PBKS vs CSK Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of PBKS vs CSK for the 53rd match of IPL 2024:

PBKS Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS impact players:

Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

CSK Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana/Richard Gleeson, Mukesh Choudhary

CSK impact players:

Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner

Most runs and wickets for PBKS and CSK in IPL 2024:

Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh – 288 runs Most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 14 wickets Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 509 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has contributed with both bat and ball regularly in IPL 2024. Even in the last game against CSK, he scored a crucial unbeaten 26 to take his team home.

Sam Curran has contributed with both bat and ball regularly in IPL 2024. Even in the last game against CSK, he scored a crucial unbeaten 26 to take his team home. Richard Gleeson: Richard Gleeson made his debut in the last game against PBKS and impressed with his ability to trouble the batters with his pace and bounce. He can make a big impact in Dharamsala where conditions will be favourable for pacers.

Top Picks for PBKS vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell did not get much to do with the bat in the last game against PBKS. Before that, he had scored his first fifty of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eyeing another good outing.

Daryl Mitchell did not get much to do with the bat in the last game against PBKS. Before that, he had scored his first fifty of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eyeing another good outing. Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has been one of PBKS’ biggest positives of the season. He has contributed with the ball regularly for PBKS in IPL 2024. So far, he has scored 288 runs with the help of two fifties.

Budget Picks for PBKS vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh has been giving PBKS quick starts and will be looking to do the same in the forthcoming game. So far, he has scored 221 runs.

Prabhsimran Singh has been giving PBKS quick starts and will be looking to do the same in the forthcoming game. So far, he has scored 221 runs. Shardul Thakur: With most of CSK’s main pacers struggling with injuries and Mustafizur Rahman not available, the team will be hoping that Shardul Thakur delivers with the ball.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow Batsmen Shashank Singh Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube (vc) Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Sam Curran (c) Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali Bowlers Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh Harshal Patel

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow Batsmen Shashank Singh Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Daryl Mitchell Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh (vc) Harshal Patel Richard Gleeson (c)

PBKS vs CSK Match Prediction Today:

PBKS are expected to win the upcoming game against CSK. The current form is with PBKS and they will be looking to make the most of the momentum. They have also won their last five meetings against CSK.