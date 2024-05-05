WWE is celebrating their first pay per view event in France and it is one of the main line events; Backlash. Both of the World titles had been on the line in this big event, along with the WWE Women’s title and the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. There is only one non title match and that is a big tag team match where fan favorite Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were involved.

A total of five matches were booked for this even, the number might seem pretty low if someone calls it a pay per view event match card, but less matches also means more times for the booked matches. Since the show is in France, we can expect some amazing action packed matches. So what actually happened in this event? Let us find out;

WWE Backlash France 2024 – Review & Results

Match 1 – Tag Team Street Fight – The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

This match was scheduled to be a normal one on one match but the two sides started fighting each other before the bell rang. Officials tried to separate the two sides but they failed. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and announced it to be a Street Fight. About the match, it was really good, just as everybody expected.

Tama Tonga’s younger brother Tanga Loa made his WWE debut at this end of this match when it all looked like Owens and Orton’s game. Tanga Loa single handedly destroyed Owens and Orton and helped The Bloodline to pick up this big victory. Solo Sikoa pinned Owens with a Samoan Spike to pick up the victory for his side.

Match 2 – WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Naomi and Tiffany Stratton to retain

This had been an excellent match. All three women had been excellent in this match. But we must praise Tiffany Stratton for her amazing performance in this match. She definitely had been the best performer of these three athletes. The ending of the match was not as good as the whole match, Bayley pinned Naomi to retain her title.

Match 3 – World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso to retain

The match had a slow start and such main event standard generally starts in a slow way. The match picked up speed in a while and ultimately, it turned out to be a great match. There were near falls that made the match really exciting. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh helped Priest to retain the title. But at the end, it did not look like Priest was pleased to receive the help. Even though, they celebrated together.

Match 4 – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become new champions

This was also an amazing match. It was definitely better than we expected to be. Much like the rest of the matches, this had been an excellent match as well. Jade Cargill was the weakest performer of the match, but she covered up everything by her final move on Kairi Sane. Bianca Belair pinned Asuka to pick up the victory for her side and become new champions.

Match 5 – Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain

This was the rightful main event of the night as indeed it was one of the best performances of the show. Both of these legends were on top of their games. The match did not get a slow build up but it had been pretty fast from the first minute. There were near falls to make things better. Ultimately, it took only one Cross Rhodes to pin Styles.

Overall, it was a very good event. All the matches of the night were superb. There had only been one issue; all the matches were easily predictable. But they did a great job to please the French fans. There was a big surprise in form of the debut of Tanga Loa, there was even a big title match. Apart from predictability, Backlash France was really good.