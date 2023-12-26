I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

The star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he played the entire World Cup with blurred eyesight due to stress-related ailments. Unlike his amazing all-round performance in the 2019 event, the experienced all-rounder failed to make an impact on the team in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup. The left-handed all-rounder scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets in England four years ago, but in India, he only scored 186 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.57.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan stated that he played the entire World Cup with blurred vision due to stress-related concerns. He opened up about his eye ailment and stated that he experienced significant agony while facing the ball.

“It is not in one or two games in the World Cup, rather I was having it (the eye problem) throughout the World Cup, It could have happened. I had huge discomfort facing the ball,” Shakib Al Hasan said.

“The thing is that when I went to the doctor there was water in my cornea or retina and they had given me drops and told me that I have to lower my stress.

“I am not sure whether that was the reason (for my eye problem). But when I again checked in America (after the World Cup) there was no stress and I told the doctor there is no World Cup so naturally there is no stress,” Shakib Al Hasan added.

Shakib Al Hasan has previously considered retiring from international cricket one format at a time. Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a disaster, especially in sub-continental conditions. They started the campaign with a six-game losing streak, with their only victories coming against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

I’m Not Ready To Put That As An Excuse For Stress A I Have Done Captaincy – Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan did not mention captaincy as a source of stress during the tournament, in which his team won only two of nine games and ultimately failed to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He admitted that the team didn’t perform to the best of their ability in the 50-over format of the game.

“I’m not ready to put that as an excuse for stress as I have done captaincy. But if I had got that earlier, it would have been easy because if I had time I could make everything ready and go there,” Shakib maintained.

“The problem I faced (as a captain) was that the team was not ready for the way I was thinking or the philosophy through which I wanted to play. If you see not only during the World Cup but through 2023 our ODI performances were not good,” Shakib Al Hasan concluded.

Bangladesh team has shocked some high quality on their home soil, including the series victory against the mighty Indian team in 2022 and they had high-quality bowlers in the lineup, who could trouble the batters in the subcontinental conditions but failed to perform in the 2023 ODI World Cup.