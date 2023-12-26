I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

All

Cricket News

I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 26, 2023 at 1:38 PM

I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

The star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he played the entire World Cup with blurred eyesight due to stress-related ailments. Unlike his amazing all-round performance in the 2019 event, the experienced all-rounder failed to make an impact on the team in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup. The left-handed all-rounder scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets in England four years ago, but in India, he only scored 186 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.57.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan stated that he played the entire World Cup with blurred vision due to stress-related concerns. He opened up about his eye ailment and stated that he experienced significant agony while facing the ball.

“It is not in one or two games in the World Cup, rather I was having it (the eye problem) throughout the World Cup, It could have happened. I had huge discomfort facing the ball,” Shakib Al Hasan said.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan Credits: Twitter

“The thing is that when I went to the doctor there was water in my cornea or retina and they had given me drops and told me that I have to lower my stress.

“I am not sure whether that was the reason (for my eye problem). But when I again checked in America (after the World Cup) there was no stress and I told the doctor there is no World Cup so naturally there is no stress,” Shakib Al Hasan added.

Shakib Al Hasan has previously considered retiring from international cricket one format at a time. Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a disaster, especially in sub-continental conditions. They started the campaign with a six-game losing streak, with their only victories coming against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

I’m Not Ready To Put That As An Excuse For Stress A I Have Done Captaincy – Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan did not mention captaincy as a source of stress during the tournament, in which his team won only two of nine games and ultimately failed to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He admitted that the team didn’t perform to the best of their ability in the 50-over format of the game.

“I’m not ready to put that as an excuse for stress as I have done captaincy. But if I had got that earlier, it would have been easy because if I had time I could make everything ready and go there,” Shakib maintained.

Shakib Al Hasan With Bangladesh Players
Shakib Al Hasan With Bangladesh Players Credits: Twitter

“The problem I faced (as a captain) was that the team was not ready for the way I was thinking or the philosophy through which I wanted to play. If you see not only during the World Cup but through 2023 our ODI performances were not good,” Shakib Al Hasan concluded.

Bangladesh team has shocked some high quality on their home soil, including the series victory against the mighty Indian team in 2022 and they had high-quality bowlers in the lineup, who could trouble the batters in the subcontinental conditions but failed to perform in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Shakib al Hasan

Related Article
I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023
I Was Having The Eye Problem Throughout The World Cup – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Challenges He Faced During The ODI World Cup 2023

Dec 26, 2023, 1:38 PM

I Want To Respect Their Decision And Wait Till January &#8211; Tamim Iqbal Opens Up On His Future With Bangladesh Team
I Want To Respect Their Decision And Wait Till January – Tamim Iqbal Opens Up On His Future With Bangladesh Team

Nov 28, 2023, 1:45 PM

Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan To Contest In The Upcoming Parliamentary Elections For His Home District
Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan To Contest In The Upcoming Parliamentary Elections For His Home District

Nov 27, 2023, 11:17 AM

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Joins Politics, Likely To Contest In Upcoming General Election
Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Joins Politics, Likely To Contest In Upcoming General Election

Nov 19, 2023, 4:51 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Seeks Clarity From Shakib Al Hasan And Tamim Iqbal Regarding Their Future Plans &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Seeks Clarity From Shakib Al Hasan And Tamim Iqbal Regarding Their Future Plans – Reports

Nov 10, 2023, 8:53 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) To Ask For Clarification From Allan Donald Regarding His Statement On Angelo Mathews Dismissal
ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) To Ask For Clarification From Allan Donald Regarding His Statement On Angelo Mathews Dismissal

Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy