I Won’t Even Keep Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan As Openers – Mohammad Amir Names Two Openers For Pakistan In T20 Cricket

Former Pakistan Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir opened up about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game, who can create an impact at the top of the orders and set the tone for the middle order batters. With Shaheen Afridi taking over as T20 captain, the Men in Green are probably going to make some changes to their team for the shorter version of the game.

The Men in Green has performed exceptionally well in the shorter format of the game in recent times qualifying for the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup showing some remarkable consistency in the shorter format of the game and would be keen to develop the side going next edition of the marquee event in 2024.

while speaking on a local news channel, Mohammad Amir recently stated that he would prefer a different one and underlined the importance of impact players at the top of the order by referencing the significance of the powerplay in a Twenty20 contest and he went on to pick Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman as his choice of openers.

“I’ll pick Fakhar and Saim as openers, I won’t even keep Babar and Rizwan as openers. Because in T20, six overs of batting and six overs of bowling are extremely important, You need impact in the powerplay from the beginning. Saim and Fakhar are impactful players,” Mohammed Amir said.

Saim Ayub became well-known following his remarkable PSL 2023 season, during which he scored 341 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in 12 games at an amazing strike rate of 166. In addition, he amassed huge runs for the Guyana Amazon Warriors and helped the team win its first-ever CPL championship during his remarkable tenure in different conditions and can be an aggressive opener at the top of the order for the Pakistan side.

There is minimal doubt among those who have witnessed Fakhar Zaman play, that he is a true match-winner with bat on his given day, as he takes the game away from opponents in quick time. Despite being fearless and gifted with a clean swing, his excessive risk-taking often leaves him vulnerable to failures in white-ball cricket but could be an option for the Men in Green going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.