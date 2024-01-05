ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

Just a day after winning the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Team India have lost the top spot in the ICC Rankings for Test teams. Reigning World Test Championship winners Australia have replaced India as the number one Test side in the world.

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa ended at 1-1. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating defeat in the first game at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Proteas bowled out the visitors for 245 despite a century from KL Rahul before scoring 408 runs. In the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for just 131 runs to suffer an innings loss.

However, they bounced back in style in the second game to level the series. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, taking 6 for just 15 runs to help his side bowl out the hosts for a paltry total of 55 runs. In reply, Rohit Sharma and his teammates scored 153 before South Africa scored 176 to set India a target of 79. The tourists went on to win the game by seven wickets. The win also made the tourists the first Asian country to win a Test in Cape Town.

India lost top spot in ICC Rankings:

The historic win in Cape Town, however, was not enough for India to retain the number one ranking. Victories in the first two Tests of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan has helped Australia reclaim the no.1 spot. Before the latest update from ICC, both the teams were tied on rating with 118 each.

The latest feat is yet another remarkable achievement for Australia in recent months. They won the WTC final last year against India before drawing the Ashes in England to retain the urn. It was followed by a remarkable victory at the ODI World Cup.

Australia are also looking destined to win the ongoing third Test against Pakistan which will help them consolidate their position at the top. India, on the other hand, will get the chance to reclaim the top ranking when they take on England in a five-match Test series at home later this month.