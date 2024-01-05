ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

All

Cricket News

ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

author tag icon
Prince
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 3:15 PM

ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

Just a day after winning the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Team India have lost the top spot in the ICC Rankings for Test teams. Reigning World Test Championship winners Australia have replaced India as the number one Test side in the world.

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa ended at 1-1. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating defeat in the first game at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Proteas bowled out the visitors for 245 despite a century from KL Rahul before scoring 408 runs. In the second innings, the visitors were bowled out for just 131 runs to suffer an innings loss.

However, they bounced back in style in the second game to level the series. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, taking 6 for just 15 runs to help his side bowl out the hosts for a paltry total of 55 runs. In reply, Rohit Sharma and his teammates scored 153 before South Africa scored 176 to set India a target of 79. The tourists went on to win the game by seven wickets. The win also made the tourists the first Asian country to win a Test in Cape Town.

India lost top spot in ICC Rankings:

The historic win in Cape Town, however, was not enough for India to retain the number one ranking. Victories in the first two Tests of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan has helped Australia reclaim the no.1 spot. Before the latest update from ICC, both the teams were tied on rating with 118 each.

The latest feat is yet another remarkable achievement for Australia in recent months. They won the WTC final last year against India before drawing the Ashes in England to retain the urn. It was followed by a remarkable victory at the ODI World Cup.

Australia are also looking destined to win the ongoing third Test against Pakistan which will help them consolidate their position at the top. India, on the other hand, will get the chance to reclaim the top ranking when they take on England in a five-match Test series at home later this month.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town
ICC Rankings: India Lose Top Spot In Tests Just A Day After Historic Win In Cape Town

Jan 5, 2024, 3:15 PM

SA vs IND: In Test Cricket If You Lose Moments, You Lose The Game &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Captaincy Against South Africa
SA vs IND: In Test Cricket If You Lose Moments, You Lose The Game – Sanjay Manjrekar On Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Against South Africa

Jan 5, 2024, 3:01 PM

SA vs IND: It&#8217;s Up To Him Really, If He Cares A Lot About Test Cricket&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar On Jasprit Bumrah&#8217;s Future With The Test Team
SA vs IND: It’s Up To Him Really, If He Cares A Lot About Test Cricket… – Sanjay Manjrekar On Jasprit Bumrah’s Future With The Test Team

Jan 5, 2024, 2:54 PM

SA vs IND: It Is Right Up There With All The Victories That We&#8217;ve Had &#8211; Rohit Sharma Compares Cape Town Victory To The Famous Gabba Test Win
SA vs IND: It Is Right Up There With All The Victories That We’ve Had – Rohit Sharma Compares Cape Town Victory To The Famous Gabba Test Win

Jan 5, 2024, 1:44 PM

SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town
SA vs IND: We Have Broken The Jinx – Aakash Chopra Hails India For Registering Their First Victory In Cape Town

Jan 5, 2024, 12:58 PM

SA vs IND: You Come Here To Challenge Yourself, When People Come To India It Is Challenging As Well &#8211; Rohit Sharma
SA vs IND: You Come Here To Challenge Yourself, When People Come To India It Is Challenging As Well – Rohit Sharma

Jan 5, 2024, 12:07 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy