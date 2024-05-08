SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be taking on each other in the 53rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 8).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and LSG. You’ll get the SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our SRH vs LSG match prediction.

SRH vs LSG: Match Preview:

Both SRH and LSG are coming into this game after losing their last games and will be desperate for a win. Both the teams are still in contention for the playoffs and will be looking to bolster their chances of progressing ahead. While a defeat in the upcoming game will not end any of the two team’s playoffs chances, a win will put them in the driver’s seat to progress ahead.

SRH are coming into this game after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians. Opener Abhishek Sharma and the middle-order once again failed to deliver although SRH still managed to finish on a competitive 173/8. However, Mumbai chased down the total inside 18 overs by losing three wickets thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning century.

The defeat has further extended SRH’s slump in form in recent times. They began their season by winning five of their first seven games. However, they have managed to win just one of their last four games and the win was a 1-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. SRH cannot afford more slip ups and will be eyeing a victory against LSG.

LSG suffered a heavy 98-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. LSG have struggled for consistency this season and will be desperate for a win over SRH to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs for the third time in a row.

IPL 2024 points table:

Both SRH and LSG have six wins and five losses so far. However, SRH are ahead of LSG due to their better net run-rate. While SRH are at the fourth spot, LSG are at the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 0 16 1.453 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.065 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.371 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.212 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.32

SRH vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 9th match; Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

SRH vs LSG: Match info:

SRH vs LSG Head To Head record:

SRH LSG 03 Matches played 03 00 Won 03 03 Lost 00 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH and LSG:

Ground Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad No Result Total Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 3 0 0 3

SRH vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 15°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 179

SRH Squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

LSG squad:

KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Fantasy stats for SRH:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

SRH vs LSG Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs LSG for the 57th match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

LSG impact players:

Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal

Most runs and wickets for SRH and LSG in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 444 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 15 wickets Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 431 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 11 wickets

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Marcus Stoinis: While Marcus Stoinis struggled to make an impact in the early stages of IPL 2024, he has finally found his form. He scored a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings and a match-winning fifty against Mumbai Indians. Stoinis will be eyeing another good outing.

While Marcus Stoinis struggled to make an impact in the early stages of IPL 2024, he has finally found his form. He scored a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings and a match-winning fifty against Mumbai Indians. Stoinis will be eyeing another good outing. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has struggled to do well in recent games after his promising start to the season and will be looking to bounce back. He has scored 326 runs in 11 games so far.

Top Picks for SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

KL Rahul: With LSG in a tight playoffs race, the onus will be on their captain KL Rahul to lead the team from the front. Rahul is LSG’s top-scorer this season with 431 runs.

With LSG in a tight playoffs race, the onus will be on their captain KL Rahul to lead the team from the front. Rahul is LSG’s top-scorer this season with 431 runs. Travis Head: Travis Head has been SRH’s best batsman this season. The Australia star has delivered consistently for them and is their top-scorer with 444 runs.

Budget Picks for SRH vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Deepak Hooda: While Deepak Hooda has not really managed to score big so far, he does have the ability to change the course of the game in a matter of deliveries. LSG will be hoping for a good show from him.

While Deepak Hooda has not really managed to score big so far, he does have the ability to change the course of the game in a matter of deliveries. LSG will be hoping for a good show from him. Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal managed to score only 5 runs in the last game against Mumbai Indians which was his first game in IPL 2024 since March. The senior batsman will have a point to prove as he will be eyeing a big score.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Travis Head (vc) Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Marco Jansen Nitish Reddy Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis (c) Bowlers Pat Cummins Naveen-ul-Haq

SRH vs LSG Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen KL Rahul (c) Nicholas Pooran Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Allrounders Marco Jansen Nitish Reddy (vc) Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi Naveen-ul-Haq

SRH vs LSG Match Prediction Today:

LSG will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat SRH. With most of SRH’s batters have struggled for consistency in recent times, LSG will have the upper hand. The head-to-head record is also in LSG’s favour as they have won all the three games against SRH so far.