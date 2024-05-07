DC vs RR highlights: Delhi Capitals, on Tuesday (May 7), beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs to stay in contention for a play0ffs spot in the ongoing IPL 2024. Chasing 222, RR finished on 201/8 despite their captain Sanju Samson’s fine 86-run knock.

RR’s chase was off to a shaky start as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 4 by Khaleel Ahmed in the very first over. After RR managed only 9 runs from the first two overs, Samson and Jos Buttler broke the shackles by collecting 18 runs from the third over bowled by Khaleel.

In the fourth over, Samson hit Ishant Sharma for two fours and a six before hitting Mukesh Kumar for two fours and a six in the fifth over. RR raced away to 57 for 1 after the end of the fifth over. In the sixth over, Buttler joined the party as well by hitting Axar Patel for a four and a six but was dismissed by the spinner in the same over.

He departed after scoring 19 runs and sharing a 63-run stand with Samson. Riyan Parag started positively and hit a four and three sixes to quickly race away to 27 runs before being dismissed by Rasikh Salam in the 11th over. His departure saw RR getting reduced to 103 for 3.

The dismissal, however, did not affect Samson much as he kept playing the big shots at will. In the 12th over, he hit Kuldeep Yadav for a six to complete his fifty before hitting Rasikh for two sixes and a four in the next over. In the 14th over, Shubham Dubey smashed Ishant Sharma for a four and a six while Samson hit a four as well, as RR raced away to 148 for 3.

In the 15th over, Samson and Dubey completed the 50-run stand between them off just 21 balls. DC finally managed to get rid of Samson in the 16th over when Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 86. Once Samson was dismissed, RR’s innings got derailed and they eventually finished on 201 for 8.

DC vs RR: DC innings

Earlier in the game, DC finished their innings on 221 for 8 after being asked to bat first thanks to half-centuries from their openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel.

Fraser-McGurk set the tone for the innings by smashing a 19-ball fifty inside the powerplay. He and Porel added 60 runs in just 26 balls before Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him in the fifth over to give RR a much-needed breakthrough. Fraser-McGurk departed after scoring 50 runs off 20 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

In the sixth over, Shai Hope was run-out for 1 before Porel took charge of the innings. He and Axar Patel steadied the ship with a 42-run stand for the third wicket. Ashwin broke the stand by dismissing Axar for 15 runs in the 10th over.

In the 11th over, Porel hit Avesh Khan for a six to complete his first fifty of the season before becoming Ashwin’s third victim of the night in the 13th over. Porel departed after scoring 65 runs off 36 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Captain Rishabh Pant (15) could not get going but a crucial 41-run knock from Tristan Stubbs helped DC recover from a slump in the middle overs and finish with a 220-plus total.

DC vs RR scorecard: