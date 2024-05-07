This week’s WWE NXT has been discussed mostly for Chelsea Green returning to action on the brand for a championship match. Heading into Battleground, two more matches for the latest episode have been announced to set up a stacked card.

Michin will take on Arianna Grace in the newly announced match while Shayna Baszler will face Karmen Petrovic after what transpired during last week’s WWE NXT Underground match in the main event segment.

In that match, Lola Vice defeated Natalya Neidhart thanks to interference by Baszler who has returned to WWE NXT to become the mentor of Vice. The finish of the match saw Baszler choking out Petrovic on the outside. Natalya was distracted by this and she released the hold on Vice who then delivered some furious strikes until the referee stopped the match.

Michin and Ariana Grace got involved in a physical altercation with one another after both made their claim to become the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion. Both these matches are expected to become part of the series that starts on Tuesday’s show to choose qualifying participants for the upcoming ladder match at NXT Battleground that will crown the inaugural champion.

As mentioned above, one of the headliners of the latest episode of WWE NXT will feature in the Women’s Title Match where Chelsea Green will challenge Roxanne Perez. Green’s NXT appearance came just a day after she was drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Upon her comeback on WWE NXT TV, she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s title on next week’s show in a backstage segment of the episode. NXT GM Ava further confirmed the match for this week and Perez was unhappy about it.

WWE NXT May 7 episode match card

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defends against Chelsea Green

– Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

– Meta-Four hosts Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

– Combine to decide qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match

– Michin vs. Arianna Grace

– Shayna Baszler vs. Karmen Petrovic