ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Enters Top Ten After Impressing In First Test Against South Africa

India star Virat Kohli has entered 2024 on a good note as he has moved back into the top ten of the latest ICC Rankings for Test batsmen. The former India skipper has climbed to the ninth spot in the ICC Rankings, released by the governing body on Wednesday (January 3).

Virat Kohli moved up in the rankings after impressing in the first Test against South Africa last month. While India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Proteas, the right-handed batsman did well with the bat, scoring 38 and 76.

In the second innings, he was the last Indian wicket to fall as he scored a valiant fifty but got little support from the other end. Thanks to the fighting knock, Virat Kohli jumped up four places to enter the top ten of the ICC Rankings. He is now the top-ranked Indian batter in the longest format of the game.

ICC Rankings:

South Africa opener Dean Elgar, who will retire from Tests after the ongoing series against India, has also made a significant gain after starring with the bat in the first Test. He has climbed19 places to 17th after his sublime knock of 185 runs.

Batters from Australia and Pakistan have also moved up in the latest ICC Rankings after doing well in the ongoing three-match Test series. Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has moved 16 place up to 52nd after playing knocks of 41 and 96 in the Boxing Day Test. In the first Test, he had scored 90 and 63*. Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has also moved up four spots.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at the top of the ICC Rankings with 864 rating points. He is followed by England’s Joe Root (859) and Australia’s Steve Smith (820).

Among bowlers, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has re-entered the rankings following his return to Test cricket. He is currently at the fifth spot. South Africa’s Marco Jansen has made a three-place jump to 22nd. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin is currently at the top of the Test rankings, followed by Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins.