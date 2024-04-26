Yuvraj Singh has named his pick for the wicketkeeper who should be selected for the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies in June and had a few suggestions too for selectors ahead of the marquee event.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 advances, the competition for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup is becoming more intense.

As many as five players—KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Jitesh Sharma—are competing for the position of wicketkeeper. Dinesh Karthik is another unexpected addition to this list.

With the 2024 T20 World Cup less than a month away, all of these players are presently playing for their respective IPL teams, and their performances are being eagerly watched.

‘There is no point in picking him’: Yuvraj Singh on why India should snub Dinesh Karthik

Yuvraj, who also won the 2011 ICC World Cup, has been named an ambassador for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Yuvraj’s appointment is a celebration of his incredible feat of smashing six sixes in an over during India’s winning campaign in the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, with just 36 days to the start of the coveted competition.

Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt are the other two newly unveiled tournament ambassadors, along with Yuvraj.

Karthik’s inclusion in the squad is essentially meaningless if he is not going to be in the playing XI, Yuvraj underlined. He made the point that there are other gifted wicketkeepers, such as Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, who are both younger than Karthik and in fantastic form.

“DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn’t get to play. If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger. “I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference,” Yuvraj Said on ICC website.

