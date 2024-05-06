Lyra Valkyria: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Lyra Valkyria is an Irish professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE and is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. She is best known for her amazing spell on the NXT and she had also been a former NXT Women’s Champion. She had been drafted to RAW on WWE Draft 2024.

Lyra Valkyria Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Valkyria is 5’7” and her billed weight is 130 lbs. She was born on 23 October 1996 and currently the former NXT Women’s Champion is 27 year old. She joined WWE in 2020 and worked on the developmental territories of WWE for four years before getting her first main roster call up on WWE Draft 2024.

Lyra Valkyria Early Life

Valkyria was born on 23 October 1996 and currently she is 27 year old. Dublin, Ireland is the place where Lyra Valkyria born. The former NXT Women’s Champion had been a childhood wrestling fan and she got to know about wrestling from her brother who also was a big wrestling fan. Valkyria grew up admiring Becky Lynch as her favorite wrestler.

Lyra Valkyria is a 27 year old Irish professional wrestler who is best known for her amazing spell in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She is also famous for winning the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Currently, she is signed with WWE and is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Lyra Valkyria WWE Debut

Valkyria signed a professional contract with WWE in January 2020 and she made her in ring debut for NXT UK soon after signing with WWE. She worked under the ring name Aoife Valkyrie in the NXT UK. She defeated Amale on her NXT UK debut. She made her NXT debut on December 2022 after spending nearly three years in the NXT UK and she defeated Amari Miller on her NXT debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training and Debut

Valkyria had been a childhood wrestling fan and she started her training for wrestling in 2014 at the age of 17. She joined Fight Factory Pro Wrestling for her training for wrestling and she trained for a year. Fight Factory Pro Wrestling is an Irish wrestling school and a professional wrestling promotion. The promotion is famous for training top stars of today like JD McDonagh and Becky Lynch.

Early Career

Valkyria soon became pretty successful on the independent circuit and she got the opportunity to work on various independent circuit promotions. She even managed to win some championships from the indie promotions as well such as PWU Women’s Championship and OTT Women’s Championship.

Success in the Indies

Valkyria spent nearly five years on the independent circuit and she had been pretty successful. Apart from Fight Factory Pro Wrestling, she also worked in major promotions like Over the Top Wrestling and Pro-Wrestling: EVE. She always loved the name Valkyrie and it had always been a part of her ring name. Her first ring name in the Indies was Valkyrie Cain.

Signing with WWE

Her ring name was inspired by the protagonist of the Skulduggery Pleasant book series. Her excellent work on the indies helped her to gain a contract from the biggest promotion of them all; World Wrestling Entertainment WWE. It was reported in January 2020 that the Irish professional wrestler signed a professional contract with the promotion.

NXT UK Debut

Soon after signing with WWE, she was appointed to the NXT UK which was the Europe based developmental territory of WWE. She wrestled her first match in January 2020, the same month she signed her WWE contract. Her first match was against French-Moroccan professional wrestler Amale and she was victorious in her first match in NXT UK.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Lyra Valkyria Lyra Valkyria Nick Names Lady of the Opera Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Lyra Valkyria Height 5’7” Lyra Valkyria Weight 130 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Lyra Valkyria Net Worth $1 Million Lyra Valkyria Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Lyra Valkyria Signature Moves Moonsault, Lotus Lock, Spinning Back Kick, Somersault Neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Diving Split Legdrop, Frog Splash Theme Song / Lyra Valkyria Song / Lyra Valkyria Balor Music Triumph Catchphrases *

Lyra Valkyria Net Worth & Salary

Valkyria has been signed with WWE since 2020 and she had an excellent time in the development territories of WWE. She recently got her main roster promotion after she was drafted to Monday Night RAW during WWE Draft 2024. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Valkyria is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $350,000 as her annual salary from WWE.

Lyra Valkyria Family

Valkyria was born on 23 October 1996 in Dublin, Ireland. There is not enough information available about her past life or her parents. It is reported that she has a brother who had been a big wrestling fan. Valkyria’s interest in wrestling grew from her brother who used to watch wrestling regularly on television.

Championships and Accomplishments

Valkyria has been active in the wrestling world since 2015. She spent around 5 years on the independent circuit and she managed to win a number of championships from the indies. She joined WWE in 2020 and she spent over four years on the developmental territories of the promotion. So far she could only manage to win the NXT Women’s Championship. She recently made her main roster debut and we can expect her to win major championships from the main roster of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro-Wrestling: EVE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Debbie Keitel, Pro-Wrestling: EVE Tag Team Championship Tournament (2019) – with Debbie Keitel Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 73 of the top 150 women’s wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 PWU Women’s Championship (1 time) OTT Women’s Championship (1 time) Irish Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Valkyria got recognized by the WWE fans after she defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch was actually the biggest inspirations of Valkyria for becoming a professional wrestler. She regularly watched The Irish Lass Kicker wrestling which made her wrestling enthusiast. She admitted;

“Seeing Becky debut in NXT was the thing that set the wheels turning in my brain and made me look into this. I saw a girl Irish dancing on this huge platform here and was thinking, ‘Where did she start this?’ and that was what set the wheels in motion and made me look up where I could do this and led me to [wrestling school in] Bray where it started.”

Personal Information Table

Lyra Valkyria Real Name / Full Name Aoife Cusack Birth Date 23 October 1996 Lyra Valkyria Age 27 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Hometown Dublin, Ireland School/College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Christianity Lyra Valkyria Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Not Known Hobbies Not Known Lyra Valkyria Tattoo *

Lyra Valkyria Movies and TV Shows

Valkyria has been active in the wrestling world since the age of 17 and she is currently under contract with WWE. There is no report on whether the Irish professional wrestler has ever appeared on any movies or television series. But her popularity in WWE is growing quite fast and we can definitely expect her to appear in movies or television series in the future.

Lyra Valkyria Husband

Valkyria is not married yet but she is currently in a relationship with her fellow professional wrestler LJ Cleary. They are dating 2014 according to reports. He is active on the independent circuit at this moment and he also won some championships from various indie promotions. He even got the opportunity to work in All Elite Wrestling AEW. LJ Cleary is younger than Valkyria.

Success in NXT

Success in NXT UK

Valkyria joined WWE in January 2020 and she was assigned to the NXT UK which was the Europe based developmental territory of WWE. She made her NXT UK debut in the same month as signing with the promotion. Her first match was against Amale and she was victorious in her first match. Her second match was against Isla Dawn and she won this match too.

She spent nearly three years in the NXT UK and she worked under the ring name Aoife Valkyrie in the developmental brand of WWE. She remained undefeated until April 2021 before she was beaten by Meiko Satomura. She remained active in the NXT UK until fall 2022, the day the brand was canceled.

NXT Debut

In December 2022, she was assigned to the NXT and she also got her famous ring name after joining NXT; Lyra Valkyria. Her first match in the NXT was against Amari Miller and she was victorious in her first match. From the very first day of joining the NXT, she received very strong booking.

NXT Women’s Champion

After picking up multiple strong victories over some of the top stars of the NXT, she defeated Becky Lynch at the NXT Halloween Havoc event to win her first and only NXT Women’s Championship. Not only it was the first title win in WWE but the biggest victory of her career so far. Victory over Becky Lynch showed WWE’s big intentions with the Irish professional wrestler.

Main Roster Promotion

Valkyria dropped the NXT Women’s title to one of her biggest rivals; Roxanne Perez. She tried to win it back a number of times, but she failed. During the WWE Draft 2024, she was finally given her main roster promotion when she was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft 2024. The fans are expecting to see her having an excellent career in the main roster of WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Lyra Valkyria

Vaklyria came into fans’ discussions after joining NXT in December 2022 and she has been presented as a top star since. She had multiple top rivalries in the NXT against some of the top names. Becky Lynch was a big rival of Vaklyria whom she defeated to win the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Apart from Becky Lynch, Vaklyria also had top rivalries with some of the biggest names of the NXT like Roxanne Perez. The duo had multiple big matches throughout their time in the NXT. Vaklyria also dropped her NXT Women’s title to Perez. She also had an exciting rivalry with Tiffany Stratton in 2023.

Lyra Valkyria Injury

Valkyria had to go through multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career but thankfully, she did not suffer any major injuries. During her latest rivalry with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, she was attacked by Perez during an episode on NXT. The attack gave her an arm injury which kept her out of action for a couple of weeks.

Other Details

Valkyria made her WWE video game debut in WWE 2K24 as a playable character. But she only featured in the video game a downloadable content. It was pretty strange not to see her in the main roster of the mentioned video game since she was pretty successful in 2023 in the NXT. We can definitely expect her to feature in the main roster of the upcoming WWE video games.

Lyra Valkyria Salary $350,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Lyra Valkyria Social Media Accounts

Valkyria does not have any verified accounts on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. Even though there are accounts by her name on both mentioned platforms but none of those accounts are verified. The Twitter account has a total following of 39.6K and the Instagram account had 94.2K followings. You can follow her here, Lyra Valkyria Twitter, Lyra Valkyria Instagram.

Lyra Valkyria Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCP 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) 2 (66.67%) FCP/Sendai Girls 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 53 (76.81%) 1 (1.45%) 15 (21.74%) NXT UK 11 (84.62%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (15.38%) OTT 9 (42.86%) 1 (4.76%) 11 (52.38%) WWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw 5 (38.46%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (61.54%) TOTAL 80 (66.12%) 3 (2.48%) 38 (31.40%)

Lyra Valkyria Manager

Valkyria has mostly been a lone wolf in WWE so far and she did not work with any professional managers yet in the promotion. She did not work with any tag team partner on a regular basis either so she did not get managed by anyone regularly. She has recently arrived in the main roster so we can expect her to get a manager or a tag team partner who would manage her in the future.

FAQS

Q. When did Lyra Valkyria start wrestling?

A. Lyra Valkyria started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Lyra Valkyria in feet?

A. Lyra Valkyria is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Lyra Valkyria manager?

A. Lyra Valkyria does not have a manager

Q. What is current Lyra Valkyria song?

A. Lyra Valkyria uses the song ‘Triumph’

Q. Who is Lyra Valkyria mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Lyra Valkyria father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Lyra Valkyria girlfriend?

A. Lyra Valkyria is currently in a relationship with famous professional wrestler LJ Cleary

Q. Who is Lyra Valkyria brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Lyra Valkyria worth?

A. Lyra Valkyria’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Lyra Valkyria won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Lyra Valkyria had been a one time NXT Women’s Champion