One of the exciting and young players of late has been the Delhi Capitals (DC) opener and Australia batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has taken this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 by storm.

Against Mumbai Indians (MI), the Capitals’ aggressive opener smashed an impressive 84-run knock in 27 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 311.11.

Jake Fraser-McGurk now has notched up 259 runs in six innings of this IPL at an average of 43.16 and a strike rate of 233.33 with the help of three fifties.

Some of his shots in all the pockets of the ground, along with the crazy knocks made many believe that the youngster may get a chance in the Australia squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

‘Jake Fraser-McGurk will be in the team soon’- Josh Hazlewood

In his IPL debut, Jake Fraser-McGurk nailed a phenomenal 55 runs off 35 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Many fans around the world were furious with the decision of the Australian selectors to overlook the young sensation for the campaign, despite his IPL performances.

However, the experienced Australia pacer, Josh Hazlewood feels the time is yet to come for the 22-year-old in national colors. He also admitted that the team is full of experience in the top order, and looks in good shape.

‘The way he (Jake Fraser-McGurk) goes about it is quite special, just the ball striking.’ Josh Hazlewood said in an interview. ‘Where do you fit him in? It’s so tough to fit into the top order with what we have got there with experience with Travis (Head), Mitch (Marsh), and Davey (Warner) in the top three.’

He also remarked that Australia’s middle order too looks to be in good touch going into the tournament, and predicted that the young Jake Fraser-McGurk would get his chance in the future.

‘The middle order is pretty good as well.’ Hazlewood expressed. ‘He’ll definitely get his time. He’s only young. He’ll be in the team sooner rather than later, I think’

With Australia going for Josh Inglis as their backup wicket-keeping option, Steve Smith, even after his fantastic batting ability on slow tracks has missed out on selection in the squad. Even after that, Hazlewood felt it would be Smith’s captaincy that the team and the captain could miss.

‘Probably someone like Marshy will miss him (Smith) being captain and just having another player on the field like Smudge (Smith) who can just turn to any time and get his advice.’ Hazlewood remarked.

The New South Wales pacer, who has 61 T20I wickets in 45 games so far at an economy of 7.68, wasn’t picked in the auction, given he would be missing the first half of the tournament with the birth of his first child.

‘Obviously with his (Smith’s) batting and fielding as well. The conditions potentially could have suited his game and it’s always like picking up the pieces from a bad start is his job.’ Hazlewood told in the interview. ‘But I think the way we’ve seen him bat for the Sixers (In the BBL), there’s a spot at the top as well, but again, you just can’t squeeze everyone in.’

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman on June 05, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.