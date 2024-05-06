Via a commercial during the Kentucky Derby followed by an official statement, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025. Various sources already confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis and those reports were true.

With that the WWE Universe is abuzz with excitement as the stage is set for WrestleMania 41, the pinnacle of sports entertainment, to unfold from the Sin City. The good news is that The Rock is being slated to return to the WWE for this big event to be a part and if the current plans are intact then he will feature in a dream match.

According to ProWrestlingScoops, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is the current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Word going on is that Roman will work in this match as a babyface while Rock will be the heel. But before that, WWE has a lot of plans to unfold in The Bloodline storyline.

Wrestlemania 41: Reason WWE Decided To Move PLE To Las Vegas

Wrestlemania 41: A new leader to emerge for The Bloodline faction

Solo Sikoa has started growing his own Bloodline faction after Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 loss and the latter’s absence from WWE TV. Roman is set to return as a babyface and assemble his own babyface Bloodline to battle Solo’s Bloodline and this might further instigate the speculated matchup for Wrestlemania 41.

Here’s what WRKD Wrestling reported about it,

“One long term idea floated behind the scenes for the eventual OG Bloodline vs. Solo Bloodline has Sami Zayn being the fourth member of Roman’s face team for a War Games match.”

Cody Rhodes Teases Feud With WWE Legend post Backlash 2024 PLE

Some rumors are going on that The Rock will be revealed as the leader of this new Bloodline featuring Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to bring a massive twist to the tale and instigate the matchup against Reigns at WrestleMania 41 which was originally rumored to take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota but was later rescheduled to Vegas.

Originally, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was scheduled for Wrestlemania XL but due to changed circumstances, the two joined forces to take on the prime babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a win. Now this storyline will unfold at Wrestlemania 41 in a bigger way.