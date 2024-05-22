Rishabh Pant is the choice of legendary Indian white-ball cricketer Yuvraj Singh for the wicketkeeper position in Indian team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The ICC T20 World cup will begin on June 1 and the final will be played on June 29.

Yuvraj Singh is an ambassador of the showpiece event which will be hosted jointly by the USA and the West Indies.

India is placed in Group A of the tournament along with arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada, USA, and Ireland. India will begin its journey against Ireland on June 5 and then will play against Pakistan on June 9, with both matches being played at the Nassau Cricket Ground in New York.

Talking about the combination with which India should enter in the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh picked Rishabh Pant as the preferred wicketkeeper to ensure left-handed variety in their batting lineup.

Yuvraj, a left-handed hitter who famously smacked England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup, prefers Pant to Sanju Samson, even though both wicketkeepers have been in excellent form in the IPL.

“I’d probably go for Rishabh. Obviously Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past,” Yuvraj told ICC.

“I think Rohit and Jaiswal should definitely open”- Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj preferred harnessing left-handed Jaiswal with right-handed Rohit at the top of the batting order to be followed by Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top-ranked T20 batter, is nearly certain to retain his number four slot.

“I think Rohit and Jaiswal should definitely open. Virat has been batting at number three and that’s his position. You get Surya at four and then you got a couple of big options. I’d like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time,” Yuvraj added.

Virat Kohli has been in excellent form as an opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the present Indian Premier League, scoring 708 runs in 14 games.

