If Kohli, Bumrah and Jadeja are all out..: Iceland Cricket Offers Advice To England As India Face Danger Of Missing Key Players

Team India could be without some big names for the upcoming third Test against England. The ongoing five-match IND vs ENG 2024 series is currently locked at 1-1.

England drew the first blood in the series by winning the first Test by 28 runs before Team India won the second Test by 106 runs to draw level. India won the game in the absence of some key players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

While Kohli was not available due to personal reasons, Rahul and Jadeja missed the game due to the injuries they sustained in the first Test. While Rahul was sidelined with a quad strain, Jadeja had suffered a hamstring injury. Despite the absence of the senior players, the Rohit Sharma-led side went on to thrash England by 106 runs to draw level in the series.

Iceland Cricket reacts to India missing key players:

As per reports, Team India could be without some key players for the upcoming third Test as well. Virat Kohli’s participation in the game is highly doubtful as the former India skipper has still not made himself available for the series. In fact, reports state that he could miss the entire series too.

On the other hand, Jadeja and Rahul are yet to get the green light from the National Cricket Academy to return to action. Few media outlets have also reported that Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the third Test. With India being in danger of missing some big names for the crucial match, Iceland Cricket has come up with a piece of advice for England.

Taking to X, Iceland Cricket wrote: “If Kohli, Bumrah and Jadeja are all out for the Third Test, we’d advise the Bazballers to cancel any tee times at the golf courses and start believing that winning the series in India is a distinct possibility! Even Joe Root might be seen playing a defensive shot.”