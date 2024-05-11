The last five battles of the CSK vs RR encounter have been really one-sided, with the defending champions having won only one of the five clashes against the Rajasthan Royals. The hosts, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, are in the fourth position of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals have been quite average in the middle overs with an economy of 8.84 in 11 innings, while in the last five games of this IPL 2024, coming into the CSK vs RR clash, the Royals have the worst bowling economy of 10.06, jointly with the Lucknow Super Giants.

The biggest reason behind it is the struggle of the spin trump card- Yuzvendra Chahal who has gone for figures of 1/110 in the last eight overs. Overall, in this IPL 2024, the Royals have managed only 24 wickets in this period, the second lowest of the season. Even though, the bright spot for them in this period is that they have conceded only 33 sixes in the time frame.

While for the Chennai Super Kings, their middle overs bowling has been excellent. Their economy of 7.95 in this period is the lowest among all the ten teams this season, given how beautifully their spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja have bowled. Going into the CSK vs RR clash, they also have the joint third-most wickets (30) in this nine-over period.

Also Read: Assad Vala Named Captain As Papua New Guinea (PNG) Announces T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

The ‘Yellow Army’ has also given away only 29 sixes in this duration, which is the least among all these ten franchises, while the 58 boundaries conceded by them is the second best among these teams. The number of dots (199) too for them with the ball in hand have been in the north end which has helped them quite fabulously.

In the CSK vs RR encounter in Chennai, the hosts seek consistency and sharpness in their bowling and fielding, while the Royals would come with firepower.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Records in IPL

CSK Info RR 28 Matches Played 28 15 Won 13 13 Lost 15 00 No Result 00 246 Highest Score 223 109 Lowest Score 126

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Records in Chennai

In the last CSK vs RR clash in Chennai during the last IPL 2023 season, the Rajasthan Royals held their nerve for a 3-run win. Batting first, they reached to 175/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler’s 52-run knock. Chennai lost their track in the middle overs with the bat, as despite MS Dhoni’s 32-run knock, they could reach 172/6 in 20 overs.

Matches Played CSK Won RR Won No Result Previous Meeting 08 06 02 00 RR won by 3 runs.

Also Read: “Scary Thought” – Irfan Pathan On Heinrich Klaasen And Tristan Stubbs Batting For South Africa In T20 World Cup 2024

CSK vs RR Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the CSK vs RR clash, the Chennai Super Kings have a 4-1 winning margin over the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR: Standout Performers:

Most runs for CSK: Suresh Raina (659 runs)

Most runs for RR: Shane Watson (711 runs)

Most wickets for CSK: Dwayne Bravo (16 wickets)

Most wickets for RR: Ravindra Jadeja (20 wickets)

Key Match-ups between CSK and RR Players