The retired Australia captain, Aaron Finch feels that the current India captain and the former Mumbai Indians (MI) leader Rohit Sharma could have helped the current MI captain Hardik Pandya from getting booed before the public. Besides, Michael Clarke believes Rohit Sharma will fully support Pandya during the impending T20 World Cup.

The Mumbai Indians are eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, with four wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.212. Along with many struggles in their batting and bowling, one of the team’s lowest points was seeing their new captain Hardik Pandya getting booed before their home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

‘Just think that would put things to be a lot more quickly’ – Aaron Finch

While being in a discussion on the show called- ‘Around the Wicket Podcast’- the former Mumbai Indians batter, Aaron Finch admitted that Rohit Sharma could have prevented Hardik Pandya by raising his voice towards the fans.

“Just the one thing that I would have loved to have seen from Rohit Sharma throughout the IPL campaign is to make some kind of public statement because the resentment towards Hardik from the public has been unbelievable – getting booed,” the former Australia captain expressed in the show.

“So, I would have loved seeing Rohit come out and say something publicly. Say ‘No, this is part of the plan for Mumbai Indians, and Hardik’s got my full support. Just think that would have put things to be a lot more quickly,” said Finch.

Hardik Pandya, along with the outside noise, has also struggled in the middle with both bat and ball. In 12 innings, the former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain has smashed 198 runs at a strike rate of 147.76, besides picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 10.58.

‘And it’s changed to cheers when he walks out since the World Cup squad has been announced,” the 2021 T20 World Cup winning captain observed.

“But for eight games, Hardik was getting booed during a Mumbai Indians game.”

‘I don’t think that will affect their friendship’ – Michael Clarke on the relation between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Another former Australia captain Micheal Clarke expressed that the T20 World Cup captain for India- Rohit Sharma, in the upcoming event will welcome Hardik Pandya and his all-round services.

“You know what, knowing Rohit Sharma, he will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya. That shows the character that Rohit is. He is the Indian captain and trust me (that) he wants to win that World Cup,” the 2015 World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke remarked on ‘Around the Wicket Podcast’.

“He has had a lot of say in the 15 that is picked by India. If the beef between Rohit and Hardik was as strong as people think, Hardik wouldn’t be in that World Cup campaign. The Indian captain has that much power.”

“I think while there is obviously issues with how Rohit was released off his duties as captain of Mumbai Indians, I don’t think that will affect their friendship, selection or Rohit Sharma. He will make sure Hardik is as focused as possible,” the veteran said in the show.

India need both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to be a good space and form, if they want to win their second T20 World Cup, and end the 11-year drought of lifting an ICC trophy.