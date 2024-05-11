During the previous game in Chennai, the surface was quite slow as the Super Kings could manage only 162/7 in their 20 overs, which the Punjab Kings chased down quite comfortably. Will they offer another slow track for the CSK vs RR afternoon clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The Rajasthan Royals have been quite fantastic in the death overs, with the third-best strike rate of 183.39 in this season, besides nailing 35 sixes and 36 boundaries. The run flow for the 2008 champions has been possible given they have lost only 20 wickets in this period in 11 innings, which is quite impressive.

For the Super Kings, their 180.77 strike rate is the fifth best among all these ten teams of the tournament before the CSK vs RR encounter, besides losing the second least wickets (22) in this period. They also have clubbed the joint most sixes (43) in this time frame, along with 42 boundaries.

When it comes to their bowling economy in the death overs of the IPL 2024, the Super Kings have done a fantastic job at an economy of 10.67 in 11 innings, the best among all the ten teams, and have registered 24 wickets in this period too. Hitting sixes has been quite tough in the death overs against the Chennai side, as only 24 over boundaries have come in the death overs.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Names His Favorite India Cricketer And It’s Not Virat Kohli Or Sachin Tendulkar

Rajasthan Royals have a bowling economy of 10.84 during the death overs of the IPL 2024, which is the third least among all the teams. The pink franchises have also collected 25 wickets in this period of the tournament, besides conceding only 30 sixes in this IPL 2024, before the CSK vs RR affair.

With no dew expected in the afternoon face-off, the bowlers could find it a little easier to execute their plans.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RR Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 61

According to AccuWeather, the afternoon temperature is expected to be 36°c in the CSK vs RR fixture, while the humidity level could be around 69%, which means the players won’t feel much comfort in the middle. Winning the toss captains may look to bowl first, given the early slowness of the track before it settles down in the evening under the lights.

CSK vs RR Weather Forecast Temperature 36°c Weather Forecast Sunny and humid Dew Point 28°c Humidity Level 69%

Also Read: Josh Little To Remain With Gujarat Titans For IPL 2024, To Miss Pakistan T20Is, Tri-Series As Ireland Name Provisional Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

CSK vs RR Pitch Report

The average score of 183 in this IPL 2024 season is quite more than the last season in 2023. It was 170, while during the IPL 2021, the average first innings score was less than 150. The modern generation has been smashing everything with the bat in hand.

In the 10 years of the T20s, in 41 T20s, the teams batting first have won 28 of the game at a winning percentage of 56.1, while 18 encounters have been won by the chasing sides at a winning number of 43.9%.

The spinners have an economy of just over six in this ground, while the fast bowlers have traveled around the park for their close to eight economy in Chennai. The off-spinners too have an economy of close to seven.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-getter on this ground since 2014, with 664 runs at a strike rate of 143.10, while Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker with 29 scalps at an economy of 6.07 in 28 innings, going into the CSK vs RR affair.