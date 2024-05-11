The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are coming into the CSK vs RR encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the back of their 35-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). On the flip of the coin, the Rajasthan Royals lost their second back-to-back game against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai has struggled with the bat in the middle overs, as they have nailed the runs at a third-worst strike rate of 136.27 in this IPL 2024 among the ten teams, and have lost 27 wickets in the period. Going into the CSK vs RR clash, they nailed only 36 sixes in the nine-over period, which is the third lowest of the league.

Rajasthan Royals have been quite average in the middle overs in their batting department, as they have collected 869 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 146.30, which is the fifth-best of the ten teams. 44 sixes have come off their blade, while they have lost the least number of wickets (18) in this duration of the IPL, going into the CSK vs RR fixture.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RR Playing 11- Match 61

The concern for the hosts continues with their opening partnership, as none of the Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra have scored runs in the top order.

CSK Playing 11:

Rahane has smashed only 209 runs in 11 innings of the IPL 2024, at an average of only 19 and a strike rate of 120.11, with no fifties besides his name. He looks to be short of confidence and hasn’t got the runs he would like. Rachin Ravindra too has gone down in his IPL touch with only 134 runs in eight innings at an average of 16.75.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fabulous form of 541 runs in 12 innings at an average of 54.10 at a strike rate of 145.82 has been a bright spot, along with Daryl Mitchell’s recent touch as he has pounced 292 runs in IPL 2024 going into the CSK vs RR clash, at a strike rate of 143.13.

They could bring Maheesh Theekshana in the side, to strengthen their spin bowling, along with Mitchell Santner & Ravindra Jadeja, who has an economy of only 6.78 in 43 innings. In the pact bowling department, Tushar Deshpande is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 scalps at an economy of 8.62.

CSK’s line-up vs RR:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane/Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk.), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande. (Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi)

RR Playing 11:

The Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed the form of their captain, Sanju Samson with 471 runs in 11 innings, coming into the CSK vs RR clash. Even another middle-order batter of their side, Riyan Parag too has done a terrific job with 436 runs in 10 innings at an average of 54.50 with a strike rate of 156.27.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent form has been a concern for the inaugural champions. Even though the veteran has picked up 14 wickets, his expensive economy of 9.90 hasn’t helped too. Trent Boult’s lack of wickets in the powerplay with only 11 scalps in as many games too has made it easier for the opponents to take on the spinners in the middle phases of the game.

The lower-orders batters Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer have to shoulder the responsibility of finishing the games, going into the CSK vs RR fixture.

RR’s line-up vs CSK:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan/ Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Impact Sub: Shimron Hetmyer)

The CSK vs RR clash will happen on May 12, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.