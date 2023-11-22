If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has expressed his displeasure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hiring of young coaches for the national team. PCB has appointed Mohammad Hafeez as team director and head coach for the national squad for their tour of Australia, with Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal taking bowling coach duties.

The Men in Green are eager to make significant changes to the setup following their dismissal performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, with former cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz being appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have also joined their coaching team ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia.

Javed Miandad told the media on Tuesday in Karachi that there should be a considerable age difference between coaches and players, underlining that there will be no respect if there is no age difference.

“There should be a significant age difference between coaches and players. If there is no age gap, players will not respect the coach.”

He was unhappy with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s decision to resign as captain of the team across all formats following the team’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup in India.

“Those who doesn’t understand cricket removed Babar Azam from captaincy,” Javed Miandad said.

The Men in Green have fallen short of expectations, as they were unable to advance to the semifinals of the highly anticipated tournament in India. Babar Azam was under more strain after Pakistan could not make it to the semi-finals after losing five of their nine games, including a devastating loss to India.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Should Have Been The Captain – Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad believes Sarfaraz Ahmed should be handed the captaincy for the Australia series as his experience will be more important for the upcoming Australian tour, which will be difficult in overseas conditions.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed should not only be included in the team against Australia, but due to his experience, he should have been the captain, “Javed Miandad added.

Pakistan will travel to Australia under the leadership of Shan Masood. The team will be eyeing to develop a good team in focus with the forthcoming ICC events. Babar Azam has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team.