If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM

If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach &#8211; Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has expressed his displeasure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hiring of young coaches for the national team. PCB has appointed Mohammad Hafeez as team director and head coach for the national squad for their tour of Australia, with Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal taking bowling coach duties.

The Men in Green are eager to make significant changes to the setup following their dismissal performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, with former cricketers such as Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz being appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have also joined their coaching team ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia.

Javed Miandad told the media on Tuesday in Karachi that there should be a considerable age difference between coaches and players, underlining that there will be no respect if there is no age difference.

“There should be a significant age difference between coaches and players. If there is no age gap, players will not respect the coach.”

Javed Miandad Credits: Twitter

He was unhappy with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s decision to resign as captain of the team across all formats following the team’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup in India.

“Those who doesn’t understand cricket removed Babar Azam from captaincy,” Javed Miandad said.

The Men in Green have fallen short of expectations, as they were unable to advance to the semifinals of the highly anticipated tournament in India. Babar Azam was under more strain after Pakistan could not make it to the semi-finals after losing five of their nine games, including a devastating loss to India.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Should Have Been The Captain – Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad believes Sarfaraz Ahmed should be handed the captaincy for the Australia series as his experience will be more important for the upcoming Australian tour, which will be difficult in overseas conditions.

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed Credits: Twitter

“Sarfaraz Ahmed should not only be included in the team against Australia, but due to his experience, he should have been the captain, “Javed Miandad added.

Pakistan will travel to Australia under the leadership of Shan Masood. The team will be eyeing to develop a good team in focus with the forthcoming ICC events. Babar Azam has had his opportunity to establish himself as the leader of the Pakistan team but he hasn’t done so while leading the team.

Tagged:

Javed Miandad

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed

If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

Nov 22, 2023, 2:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan Considered For The Position Of Pakistan Chief Selector Following Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation

Nov 15, 2023, 1:29 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Michael Vaughan Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Hafeez After Virat Kohli Bags Maiden World Cup Wicket

Nov 13, 2023, 1:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Is Utter Nonsense – Michael Vaughan Slams Mohammad Hafeez Over His “Selfish” Comments On Virat Kohli

Nov 7, 2023, 1:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out At Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan For ‘Mocking’ Pakistan Team

Nov 4, 2023, 11:29 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has A Solid Technique And Played A Gritty Innings – Mohammad Hafeez Hails Saud Shakeel For His Match-Winning Performance

Oct 7, 2023, 11:30 AM

