Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats – PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats – PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM

Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats &#8211; PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf&#8217;s Decision To Skip Australia Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that they won’t take any action on the Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf for pulling out of the upcoming three-match test series against Australia starting on December 14. The 30-year-old failed to create an impact for the Men in Green during their ODI World Cup campaign.

Pakistan relied on Haris Rauf to produce breakthroughs, especially in the absence of Naseem Shah. However, the opponent batter took for cleaners throughout the events feeding them with routinely tossed short deliveries, failing to bowl on consistent line and length.

In an interview, PCB Director of Media Aalia Rasheed revealed that Haris Rauf will be considered for the next limited overs series against New Zealand, adding that team director Mohammad Hafeez and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz both advocate players’ development, emphasizing the significance of players being prepared for all formats.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“The decision to encourage Haris to play Test matches stems from the belief that players should strive to progress in every aspect of the game, rather than limiting themselves to specific formats, Players must be ready to represent the national team in all formats, as they are centrally contracted with the board,” Aalia Rasheed said.

According to a source, It is said that Haris Rauf was never committed to playing the Test series in Australia and verified his non-availability to the selectors. The Right-arm pacer has only played one Test for Pakistan, against England last year, picking a solitary wicket in the game.

Haris Rauf Should Have Travelled To Australia With The Pakistan Team – Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also raised concern about Haris Rauf missing a golden opportunity to play for the country against Australia, with him being requested by the chief selector and director of cricket to be part of the team.

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Credits: Twitter

“Haris Rauf wasted the opportunity and he should have travelled to Australia with the Pakistan team. Strangely, the player is refusing to be added to the squad despite requests from the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector,” Shahid Afridi said.

A lot of things have changed following Pakistan’s exit from the ODI World Cup  Babar Azam stepped down from the leadership position following the team’s poor show in the marquee event. Pakistan has appointed Shaheen Afridi as its new T20I captain and Shan Masood as the Test Skipper, with new coaching being into the team to get the team ready for the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Tagged:

Haris Rauf

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shahid Afridi

Related Article
Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats &#8211; PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf&#8217;s Decision To Skip Australia Series
Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats – PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Series

Nov 22, 2023, 2:20 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli&#8217;s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared &#8216;Shot Of The Century&#8217; By International Cricket Council (ICC)
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared ‘Shot Of The Century’ By International Cricket Council (ICC)

Nov 8, 2023, 3:18 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 10:22 AM

PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 27, 2023, 11:37 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic