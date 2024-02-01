Iftikhar Ahmed Apologises After On-Field Spat With Asad Shafiq

Iftikhar Ahmed has issued an apology after his heated altercation with Asad Shafiq on the field. The incident took place during the game between Karachi Ghazis and Larkana Challengers in the ongoing Sindh Premier League (SPL).

Iftikhar Ahmed is playing his trade for the Ghazis while Asad Shafiq is playing for the Challengers in the SPL 2024. The altercation took place when the Pakistan allrounder dismissed the former Pakistan batsman. Iftikhar Ahmed celebrated the dismissal in an aggressive manner and it did not go down well with Asad Shafiq.

The right-handed batsman immediately expressed his displeasure before an angry Iftikhar Ahmed walked towards him while saying something. The other players had to intervene and separate the two to bring the situation under control.

Iftikhar Ahmed issues apology:

After the game, Iftikhar Ahmed took to X to apologise for his behaviour. He admitted that he failed to control himself and stated that he should not have reacted in such a way. Iftikhar Ahmed also revealed that he personally met Shafiq after the match to apologise as he wrote:

“I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to @asadshafiq1986 Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together.”

Talking about the game, Iftikhar Ahmed impressed with the bat and ball to help the Ghazis register a thumping win. He smashed 69 runs off just 43 balls to help his post a competitive total of 160 runs. The Ghazis were reeling at 2 for 3 and then 26 for 4 before Iftikhar’s fifty rescued them. He also shared a 92-run stand with Muneeb Wasif (31) for the fifth wicket before being dismissed.

In reply, the Challengers were bowled out for just 92. Aimal Khan starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets while Iftikhar claimed 3.