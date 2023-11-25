I’m Happy That I Never Asked Anybody For Any Favour – Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On His Playing Days With The Indian Team

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has spoken about the selection controversy during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Right-handed batter, who was in excellent form then, was snubbed from the World Cup in favour of Vijay Shankar, forcing him to make a divisive tweet.

The 2019 World Cup team selection sparked outrage among cricket fans and former players alike. Despite the fact that Virat Kohli specifically stated in the run-up to the ICC tournament that Ambati Rayudu would be the team’s No.4 hitter, he was not included in the 15-man squad for the showpiece event, therefore ending his time with the Indian side.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show in a YouTube podcast When asked about his career, Ambati Rayudu expressed displeasure with how it ended and with how team management treated him and claimed that the team administration felt he lacked confidence because of his calm and quiet temperament but was happy that he never asked for favour for anyone.

“Everybody’s story is going to be different, but I’m happy that I never asked anybody for any favour,” Ambati Rayudu said.

Ambati Rayudu has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is and has hit three hundreds for India. In the Indian Premier League matches, Rayudu has played 203 matches and has scored 4329 runs, including a hundred in the IPL, having played only for two franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, he has won six IPL championships.

This Side Played The Best In All The World Cups That I Have Seen – Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu believes that the 2011 World Cup-winning team led by MS Dhoni was a better Indian team in general due to the skill aspect, experience, and everything. He also added that this 2023 team was the best he had seen in any World Cup.

” I feel this is the best Indian side I’ve seen play in a World Cup. 2011 was a better Indian side in general because of the skill factor and the experience and everything, but this side, I think, played the best in all the World Cups that I have seen,” Ambati Rayudu added.

The Men in Blue were dominated on the league stage, but they could not put on their best show on the grand stage. Few things went Australia’s way as Pat Cummins, having taken a bold decision to toss, took full advantage of the conditions in the first innings and chased it down under favourable conditions.