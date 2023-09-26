SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

I’m Looking Forward To Hopefully To Get One More Run… – Trent Boult Hopes To Participate In His Third Straight ODI World Cup Final And Lift Trophy In India​

SW Desk

Sep 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM

I&#8217;m Looking Forward To Hopefully To Get One More Run&#8230; &#8211; Trent Boult Hopes To Participate In His Third Straight ODI World Cup Final And Lift Trophy In India​

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is excited to be back in the New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India after leaving his central contract with the team. The left-arm pacer played an integral role in guiding the Black Caps to the finals of the previous two editions.

The left-arm pacer opted out of the Kiwis’ central contract last year to ply his trade in franchise leagues around the globe and spend some time with his family but made himself available for the marquee event in India, as he made a comeback into the team through the England series.

Speaking to the media, Trent Boult revealed he worked really hard to make a comeback into the team for the World Cup after giving up his contract with the national team. Boult expressed his gratitude for playing for the side in the last two editions of the game, where they were unable to cross the finish line despite being in two consecutive finals.

“I fully appreciated the fact that in giving my contract back, you open the door for other players, The decision was solely made around just being away from home a lot. Selection for the World Cup was never guaranteed. I had to work for it, so I am very happy to be here.”

Trent Boult
Trent Boult Credits: Twitter

” Like we have in the last couple of attempts. I’ve been very fortunate to play in a couple of World Cup finals and been on the wrong side of all of them,” Trent Boult said

The 34-year-old was an important member of New Zealand’s squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as he bowled brilliantly well for the Blackcaps with the new ball. The left-arm pacer is known for lethal new-ball bowling as he rattles high-quality batters with sheer swing and seam bowling.

I Feel Like I’m A Better Cricketer For That Experience – Trent Boult

Trent Boult expressed his happiness at rejoining the New Zealand ODI team and argued that setbacks in games teach players more than victories do in the game and feels that he better cricketer at the moment learning from the losses in the World Cup finals in the previous edition. The Black Caps pacer is hopeful of coming good in the third time to win the championship in India.

“It was a good feeling chucking back on the black ODI kit, I can’t wait for more. It’s a cliché, but you learn more when you fail than when you succeed. I feel like I’m a better cricketer for that experience.”

Trent Boult
Trent Boult Credits: Twitter

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting one more run and lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks. That’s the big focus for a lot of us,” Trent Boult added.

The performance of Trent Boult with the ball helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the grand final and is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the World Cup with 39 wickets in 19 games so far. The left-arm pacer has picked up 195 wickets in 104 ODIs and could be crucial for the team’s success in New Zealand.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Trent Boult

NEWS

Related Article
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-New Zealand Warm-up Match Set To Played Behind Closed Doors In Hyderabad
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-New Zealand Warm-up Match Set To Played Behind Closed Doors In Hyderabad

Sep 26, 2023, 12:27 PM

BAN vs NZ: Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead Bangladesh Against New Zealand In 3rd ODI
BAN vs NZ: Najmul Hossain Shanto To Lead Bangladesh Against New Zealand In 3rd ODI

Sep 25, 2023, 11:32 AM

BAN vs NZ: His Expertise And Calmness Under Pressure Was Irreplaceable &#8211; Lockie Ferguson Hails Trent Boult For His Contribution To The Team
BAN vs NZ: His Expertise And Calmness Under Pressure Was Irreplaceable – Lockie Ferguson Hails Trent Boult For His Contribution To The Team

Sep 21, 2023, 12:08 PM

BAN vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Lead New Zealand In ODI Series Against Bangladesh In The Absence Of Senior Players
BAN vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Lead New Zealand In ODI Series Against Bangladesh In The Absence Of Senior Players

Sep 17, 2023, 12:07 PM

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India
New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India

Sep 16, 2023, 1:36 PM

ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us &#8211; Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner&#8217;s Injury
ENG vs NZ: It Has Come Back Positively, Which Is Good For Us – Gary Stead Provides Update On Mitchell Santner’s Injury

Sep 14, 2023, 3:08 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links