I’m Looking Forward To Hopefully To Get One More Run… – Trent Boult Hopes To Participate In His Third Straight ODI World Cup Final And Lift Trophy In India​

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is excited to be back in the New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India after leaving his central contract with the team. The left-arm pacer played an integral role in guiding the Black Caps to the finals of the previous two editions.

The left-arm pacer opted out of the Kiwis’ central contract last year to ply his trade in franchise leagues around the globe and spend some time with his family but made himself available for the marquee event in India, as he made a comeback into the team through the England series.

Speaking to the media, Trent Boult revealed he worked really hard to make a comeback into the team for the World Cup after giving up his contract with the national team. Boult expressed his gratitude for playing for the side in the last two editions of the game, where they were unable to cross the finish line despite being in two consecutive finals.

“I fully appreciated the fact that in giving my contract back, you open the door for other players, The decision was solely made around just being away from home a lot. Selection for the World Cup was never guaranteed. I had to work for it, so I am very happy to be here.”

” Like we have in the last couple of attempts. I’ve been very fortunate to play in a couple of World Cup finals and been on the wrong side of all of them,” Trent Boult said

The 34-year-old was an important member of New Zealand’s squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as he bowled brilliantly well for the Blackcaps with the new ball. The left-arm pacer is known for lethal new-ball bowling as he rattles high-quality batters with sheer swing and seam bowling.

I Feel Like I’m A Better Cricketer For That Experience – Trent Boult

Trent Boult expressed his happiness at rejoining the New Zealand ODI team and argued that setbacks in games teach players more than victories do in the game and feels that he better cricketer at the moment learning from the losses in the World Cup finals in the previous edition. The Black Caps pacer is hopeful of coming good in the third time to win the championship in India.

“It was a good feeling chucking back on the black ODI kit, I can’t wait for more. It’s a cliché, but you learn more when you fail than when you succeed. I feel like I’m a better cricketer for that experience.”

“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting one more run and lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks. That’s the big focus for a lot of us,” Trent Boult added.

The performance of Trent Boult with the ball helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the grand final and is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the World Cup with 39 wickets in 19 games so far. The left-arm pacer has picked up 195 wickets in 104 ODIs and could be crucial for the team’s success in New Zealand.