ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

I’m Looking Forward To Meeting India Again In The Final – Mickey Arthur Hopeful Of Playing India In World Cup Final

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM

I&#8217;m Looking Forward To Meeting India Again In The Final &#8211; Mickey Arthur Hopeful Of Playing India In World Cup Final

Pakistan director of cricket Mickey Arthur is hopeful of facing the host nation India in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup after their humiliating defeat against the Men in Blue in Ahmedabad. The Men in Green were outplayed in the game, as they were no match to the home side on Saturday.

In their 2023 ODI World Cup match against India on Saturday, Pakistan suffered a humiliating batting collapse on the biggest stage of the game losing eight wickets in the game for just 36 runs with the lower-middle order batters failing to apply themselves in the match crumbling under pressure of the Indian bowlers.

Speaking to the media after the team’s first defeat in the tournament, Mickey Arthur admitted that the Indian team has a well-oiled unit in the tournament under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and sounded confident of meeting them in the final of the marquee event.

Mickey Arthur
Mickey Arthur Credits: Twitter

“This Indian team is a very, very good cricket team. I think they’re very well led by Rahul (Dravid) and Rohit (Sharma). I think they’ve got all bases covered and I’m looking forward to meeting them again in the final,” Mickey Arthur said.

Team India extended their habit of beating Pakistan in ODI World Cups by handing them a heart-breaking seven-wicket defeat with almost 20 overs played on Saturday in Ahmedabad. It was India’s eighth straight victory in as many ODI World Cup games and their fifth straight victory overall over Pakistan in the 50-over format.

The Key Is Remaining Calm, Staying Focused… – Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur was happy with the team’s performance so far in the event and wants the team to remain calm and composed to focus on the next games in the tournament putting this poor show behind to come up well in the remaining games.

“We’re two from three now, We’ve played well in patches in this tournament, but I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet, and that’s the exciting thing for me’.

IND vs PAK 2023
IND vs PAK 2023 Credits: Twitter

“The key is remaining calm, staying focused, concentrating on what our next opposition is, getting the strategies right for that, getting the team balance right, and then the next focus is the next game for us,” Mickey Arthur added.

As always, the clash between India and Pakistan attracted a lot of media attention over the last few days. However, given that Pakistan provided no resistance to its opponents in any respect, they fell short of expectations.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Mickey Arthur

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself &#8211; Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub
That Was One Setback Which He Took Positively And Turned It Around For Himself – Amol Muzumdar On Rohit Sharma’s Turn Around Post 2011 World Cup Snub

Oct 17, 2023, 5:40 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah &#8211; Wasim Akram&#8217;s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf&#8217;s Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: I Have Never Seen Him Swing The Ball Or Pick Wickets Like Jasprit Bumrah – Wasim Akram’s Critical Analysis Of Haris Rauf’s Bowling

Oct 17, 2023, 5:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM

He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets &#8211; Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi&#8217;s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup
He Is Over Trying To Get Wickets – Waqar Younis Decodes Shaheen Afridi’s Poor Form In Ongoing World Cup

Oct 17, 2023, 1:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well &#8211; Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Will Take It And Cope With It As Well – Ricky Ponting On Indian Skipper Handling Pressure In High Octane Matches

Oct 17, 2023, 1:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me &#8211; Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner&#8217;s Reaction At The On-field Umpire
ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Oct 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

