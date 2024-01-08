sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Squad Announced For India T20Is, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Returns

All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Squad Announced For India T20Is, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Returns

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 8, 2024 at 9:59 AM

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Squad Announced For India T20Is, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Returns

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Sunday (January 7), announced the Afghanistan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. The series will be historic as it will mark the first-stance of a multi-match bilateral series between the two nations.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s inclusion is the highlight of the Afghanistan squad. The ACB recently revoked Mujeeb’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Big Bash League after he refused to sign the central contract for 2024. As a result, Mujeeb’s BBL campaign ended prematurely and he had to return home.

Apart from him, fast-bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had also refused to sign the contracts. Later, Farooqi and Naveen held talks with the ACB and decided to ply their trade for Afghanistan in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against UAE.

Afghanistan squad for India series:

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is the regular captain of the T20I side, has been named in the Afghanistan squad as well. However, his participation in the IND vs AFG series is in doubt as he has still not fully recovered from the back surgery he underwent recently. As a result, Ibrahim Zadran has been named the captain for the series.

ACB have also named Ikram Alikhil in the Afghanistan squad as a backup wicketkeeper. He was reserves for the three-match series against the UAE.

“We are delighted to be embarking on our maiden tour to India for a three-match series. India is the top-ranked side in the world and it’s very pleasing to witness AfghanAtalan competing in a three-match T20I against them. We believe that AfghanAtalan are no longer underdogs & have excelled well in the recent past and we look forward to a highly competitive series against India,” said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.

The much-anticipated IND vs AFG series is scheduled to get underway on January 11 in Mohali. The second and third games are scheduled in Indore and Bengaluru on January 14 and 17 respectively.

Afghanistan squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Tagged:

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG

India National Cricket Team

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Related Article
Ishan Kishan Falls Out Of Favour, Selectors Looking At Other Options Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan Falls Out Of Favour, Selectors Looking At Other Options Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Jan 8, 2024, 11:12 AM

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami Yet To Recover, Set To Miss First Two Tests Against England
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami Yet To Recover, Set To Miss First Two Tests Against England

Jan 8, 2024, 10:51 AM

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Squad Announced For India T20Is, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Returns
IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Squad Announced For India T20Is, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Returns

Jan 8, 2024, 9:59 AM

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is Announced
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is Announced

Jan 8, 2024, 9:40 AM

IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya Will Probably Not Be The Captain Because&#8230; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On India&#8217;s Captaincy Option For 2024 T20 World Cup
IND vs AFG: Hardik Pandya Will Probably Not Be The Captain Because… – Aakash Chopra Shares His Verdict On India’s Captaincy Option For 2024 T20 World Cup

Jan 7, 2024, 2:59 PM

SA vs IND: You Cannot Point Fingers At Just One Player &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get More Chances In Test Cricket
SA vs IND: You Cannot Point Fingers At Just One Player – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get More Chances In Test Cricket

Jan 7, 2024, 2:20 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy