IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket – Reports

All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 1:06 PM

IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket &#8211; Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss about Rohit Sharma and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on January 11.

The availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the T20 World Cup in 2024 would be a major factor of consideration in the selection meeting. The seasoned veterans haven’t played a Twenty20 International since India lost in the World Cup 2022 semi-final, and both are expected to be excited about the competition in June.

The Indian squad for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is yet to be announced, as there has been discussion about the availability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the series. While Afghanistan named a full-strength 19-man squad on Saturday, the BCCI’s selection committee is set to reveal the Indian squad following their meeting on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma And Ajit Agarkar
Rohit Sharma And Ajit Agarkar Credits: Twitter

The BCCI’s top officials including secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are expected to attend the meeting to lay out India’s planning going into the 2024 T20 World Cup. The negotiations in South Africa regarding the plans for the marquee event were found to be inconclusive, forcing the second round of meetings.

Rohit Sharma hasn’t played a T20I since the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, is expected to captain India in the final T20I series before the World Cup 2024 and  Virat Kohli played his last T20I in the semi-final loss, is anticipated to make a return to the shorter format of the game. The 35-year-old recent form has been commendable, with him being the top scorer in ODI World Cup.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

The Indian selectors will face a difficult quandary as they analyze the impact of these older players’ comeback on the squad dynamics. Both Rohit and Virat have declared their willingness to play T20Is, and it is probable that they may do so against Afghanistan to get themselves ready for the World Cup.

The Indian veteran’s participation in the T20 World Cup would most likely be determined by their performance in the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States.

Tagged:

Afghanistan national cricket team

BCCI

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket &#8211; Reports
IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket – Reports

Jan 7, 2024, 1:06 PM

BCCI Announces India Women&#8217;s Squads For ODI, T20I Series Against Australia
BCCI Announces India Women’s Squads For ODI, T20I Series Against Australia

Dec 25, 2023, 3:58 PM

BCCI Not Keen On Hosting Pink Ball Day/Night Tests In Home Soil &#8211; Reports
BCCI Not Keen On Hosting Pink Ball Day/Night Tests In Home Soil – Reports

Dec 11, 2023, 11:51 AM

Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot &#8211; Reports
Virat Kohli No Longer First Choice No.3 Batter For India In T20 Cricket, Ishan Kishan Likely To Take His Spot – Reports

Dec 7, 2023, 4:29 PM

BCCI Announces India Women&#8217;s Squad For England T20 Series And For Test Series Against England And Australia
BCCI Announces India Women’s Squad For England T20 Series And For Test Series Against England And Australia

Dec 2, 2023, 12:57 PM

SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs
SA vs IND: BCCI To Announce Full-Strength Squad For Test Series Against South Africa, With World Test Championship Points Up For Grabs

Nov 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy