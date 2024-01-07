IND vs AFG: BCCI Selectors To Meet On Sunday, Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Make Comeback In T20 Cricket – Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss about Rohit Sharma and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on January 11.

The availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the T20 World Cup in 2024 would be a major factor of consideration in the selection meeting. The seasoned veterans haven’t played a Twenty20 International since India lost in the World Cup 2022 semi-final, and both are expected to be excited about the competition in June.

The Indian squad for India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan is yet to be announced, as there has been discussion about the availability of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the series. While Afghanistan named a full-strength 19-man squad on Saturday, the BCCI’s selection committee is set to reveal the Indian squad following their meeting on Sunday.

The BCCI’s top officials including secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are expected to attend the meeting to lay out India’s planning going into the 2024 T20 World Cup. The negotiations in South Africa regarding the plans for the marquee event were found to be inconclusive, forcing the second round of meetings.

Rohit Sharma hasn’t played a T20I since the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, is expected to captain India in the final T20I series before the World Cup 2024 and Virat Kohli played his last T20I in the semi-final loss, is anticipated to make a return to the shorter format of the game. The 35-year-old recent form has been commendable, with him being the top scorer in ODI World Cup.

The Indian selectors will face a difficult quandary as they analyze the impact of these older players’ comeback on the squad dynamics. Both Rohit and Virat have declared their willingness to play T20Is, and it is probable that they may do so against Afghanistan to get themselves ready for the World Cup.

The Indian veteran’s participation in the T20 World Cup would most likely be determined by their performance in the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States.