2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field – Irfan Pathan

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • 2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field – Irfan Pathan

All

Cricket News

2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field – Irfan Pathan

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 4:08 PM

2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field &#8211; Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that India will require the expertise of experienced duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on and off the field during the T20 World Cup 2024 due to the number of unexpected surfaces in the USA and the West Indies.

The availability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be a major consideration for the team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Seasoned stars haven’t played a Twenty20 International since India lost in the World Cup 2022 semi-final and it is reported that both the players are excited to take in the tournament in June.

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said that he would like to see Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli return to the T20 cricket, given his performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 and IPL 2023, and that the unfamiliar surfaces in the United States and the Caribbean would necessitate the inclusion of experienced campaigners.

Irfan Pathan Credits: Twitter

“Personally, I would like to see Virat on the pitch because when we talk about two years back, definitely he was not in his best form. But the last IPL and T20 were one of the most amazing tournaments for him.

“Also, when you are playing in countries like West Indies and the USA, there are quite a few unknown pitches, and here you will need experienced players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both on and off the field,” Irfan Pathan said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last appeared in a T20I for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, when India lost to England in the semifinal stage at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli completed the ODI World Cup 2023 with the highest tournament score. Rohit Sharma played a selfless brand of cricket for the team in the marquee event as they fell short of the well-deserved against Australia.

I Would Love Seeing Both Of Them On The Field – Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan feels that the Indian team management would make the decision on both stars based on their fitness and expressed his desire to see both players perform well in the T20 World Cup, especially with Rohit regaining his form in white-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“The playing of both the players also depends upon team management and their fitness, but I would love seeing both of them on the field, especially when Rohit has also changed his form and has been making a lot of runs in One Day Cricket,” Irfan Pathan added

Rohit Sharma’s performance in the IPL has been disappointing in recent years, and he hasn’t played a T20I in over a year. However, he turned things around as the Indian captain scored 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95 and could be keen to translate the form into the T20 format of the game.

Tagged:

2024 T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field – Irfan Pathan
2024 T20 World Cup: You Will Need Experienced Players Like Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Both On And Off The Field – Irfan Pathan

Jan 6, 2024, 4:08 PM

SA vs IND: The Focus Should Also Be On Which Leaders You Will Prepare &#8211; Irfan Pathan On Team India&#8217;s Focus Area For 2024
SA vs IND: The Focus Should Also Be On Which Leaders You Will Prepare – Irfan Pathan On Team India’s Focus Area For 2024

Jan 2, 2024, 3:21 PM

SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Was Unstoppable At The Start But Tapered Off Towards The End In Tests &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar On Indian Youngster&#8217;s Struggle In Test Cricket
SA vs IND: Shubman Gill Was Unstoppable At The Start But Tapered Off Towards The End In Tests – Sunil Gavaskar On Indian Youngster’s Struggle In Test Cricket

Jan 1, 2024, 2:53 PM

SA vs IND: The Team Has Completely Surrendered &#8211; Irfan Pathan Slams Indian Team For Not Putting Up A Fight Against South Africa
SA vs IND: The Team Has Completely Surrendered – Irfan Pathan Slams Indian Team For Not Putting Up A Fight Against South Africa

Dec 29, 2023, 10:12 AM

SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start&#8230; &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years
SA vs IND: It Is Very Early But Still An Exceptional Start… – Irfan Pathan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Play For Next 10 To 15 Years

Dec 18, 2023, 3:26 PM

SA vs IND: He Is The Kind Of Cricketer Who Likes To Face Fast Bowling &#8211; Irfan Pathan Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well Against South Africa
SA vs IND: He Is The Kind Of Cricketer Who Likes To Face Fast Bowling – Irfan Pathan Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well Against South Africa

Dec 10, 2023, 3:56 PM

