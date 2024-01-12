sportzwiki logo
  IND vs AFG: He Has That Capability And Has Time In His Hand – Clive Lloyd Backs Virat Kohli To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Records In Years Ahead

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: He Has That Capability And Has Time In His Hand – Clive Lloyd Backs Virat Kohli To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records In Years Ahead

Avinash T
Jan 12, 2024 at 11:24 AM

Legendary West Indies Cricketer Clive Lloyd has dismissed the comparisons between Indian batting ace Virat Kohli and Great Viv Richards, noting that they are not the same style of cricketer, but feels he has the potential and time to smash numerous Sachin Tendulkar records in the years ahead.

Sir Viv Richards was regarded as one of the most ruthless and terrifying batters of all time. In 2002, he was named the best one-day international batsman of all time. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been a ruthless run machine that produces hundreds after hundreds over the years and is regarded as one of the Modern-day greats, who often draws comparisons with Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar.

During his visit to the Adamas University of Kolkata, Clive Lloyd stated that Virat Kohli and Viv Richards are two distinct types of cricketers and that there is no comparison, and he voiced confidence that the Indian batting maestro will smash Sachin Tendulkar’s multiple records in the coming years.

Virat Kohli and Viv Richards are two different types of cricketers. So, there is no comparison. Virat will play cricket for a long time. He can achieve many things. He can also achieve the feat of Sachin Tendulkar. He has that capability and has time in his hand,” Clive Lloyd said.

The 35-year-old was tipped to be Sachin Tendulkar’s successor in Indian Cricket, and in many respects both in Indian cricket and the world game. Virat Kohli smashed his 50th One Day International (ODI) century to achieve a massive milestone in the game’s history during the ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli is unquestionably one of the fittest cricketers in the world. When it comes to fitness works in World Cricket, Kohli is surely an inspiration for quite a few people out there and would be keen to continue good form for the next few years in International Cricket.

It Was So Unfortunate That West Indies Could Not Qualify For The World Cup – Clive Lloyd

Clive Lloyd expects the struggling West Indies to make a strong comeback after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, while the Men in Maroon will be anxious to demonstrate their worth on a larger stage after failing to make an impact in recent ICC championships.

 “They will make a comeback. It was so unfortunate that they could not qualify for the World Cup, but they will make a comeback,” Clive Lloyd added.

West Indies team has struggled in recent years, as they could not perform well in the bilateral series and ICC events, as the two-time T20 champions failed to qualify for the Super 12 of the 2022 T20 World Cup and failed to qualify for the World Cup 2023 losing badly in ODI World Cup qualifiers.

Clive Lloyd

India National Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

