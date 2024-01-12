IND vs AFG: I Was Clear In My Mind That I Had To Play My Game – Shivam Dube Delighted With His Performance Against Afghanistan

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube opened up his conversation with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after his match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the first T20 of the three-match series. The left-handed all-rounder excelled with both bat and ball in India’s emphatic victory over Afghanistan.

The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 40 balls including two sixes and five boundaries, to help the hosts cross the finish line. The all-rounder also dismissed Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, finishing on 1/9 in two overs, and helped the Men in Blue reach the target with six wickets in hand and 15 deliveries left.

Speaking after the win against Afghanistan, Shivam Dube revealed that he was clear in his mind to play his natural game batting at the No.4 spot after a long time and that he is confident of scoring big runs after taking some balls to settle in the initial part of the innings.

“I was batting at 4 after a long time. There was a bit of pressure on me, but it was clear in my mind that I had to play my game. From my style, I feel a bit of pressure on the first 2 to 3 balls, but after that, I think about the ball and don’t think too much. I know I can hit big sixes in T20s, so I know I can get runs anyway,” Shivam Dube said.

Dube came out to bat when India were 28/2 down. He formed important partnerships with Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, and Rinku Singh to get the hosts over the line and would look to continue his fine form against Afghanistan in the next two games.

I Got The Opportunity With The Ball And Executed What I Had To – Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube stated that Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised him for his performance against Afghanistan in the first T20I and that he hopes to enhance his game in future matches. He was also pleased with his bowling performance in the first game.

“Rohit Sharma said that I played really well and that we’ll chat to improve my game in upcoming games. Today, I got the opportunity with the ball and executed what I had to,” Shivam Dube added.

Shivam Dube’s return to international cricket follows his performances for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old had scored 411 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.92, including three half-centuries in the IPL 2023, and would be keen on sealing his place in the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.