Bangladesh’s veteran player and premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned as Bangladesh announced the 15-member squad for the last two games of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Shakib Ak Hasan returned to the Test team after a gap of almost one year as he was part of the second game of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at home.

The left-hander had an eye issue during the last ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India, after which he was advised of recovery. Due to this reason, Shakib Al Hasan missed the white-ball leg against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Given he requested the board to play in the Dhaka Premier League to mark his return to International cricket, Shakib wasn’t included in the first three games of the T20I series.

Mustafizur Rahman joined Shakib Al Hasan for the last two T20Is against Zimbabwe

Shakib Al Hasan has played in 117 T20Is so far, for his 2382 runs for an average of 23.82, and a strike rate of 122.40 with 12 fifties, with a best score of 84. When it comes to T20s, the 37-year-old has featured in 428 games for his 7209 runs, along with 482 wickets.

When he played his last T20I, Shakib Al Hasan was the captain of the team, and was the ‘Player of the Match’ against Afghanistan in Sylhet in July 2023.

Mustafizur Rahman, who was given a break from the opening three games of the series after being part of nine games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he collected 14 wickets at an economy of 9.26, has been included in the series.

Bangladesh also added their opener Soumya Sarkar, who has recovered himself from the knee injury which he picked up during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

The three players who made way out of the squad were Parvez Hossain, Afif Hossain, and Shoriful Islam, who was given a break before the all-important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2023, that’s set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

‘We have given rest to Shoriful. Both team management and Shoriful felt he needed to spend time with his family.’ Bangladesh selector Abdul Razzak said. ‘We want him to come back after recharging himself as he’s been playing cricket in one stretch for a long time.’

Bangladesh have already taken an undefeated lead of 3-0 in the series, as Zimbabwe are still aiming for their first win. The final two T20I of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.