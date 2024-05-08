India’s wait for their next ICC trophy has continued since they lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. They came close on many occasions since then in the final, but have to return with disappointment.

During the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014, they lost the final against Sri Lanka, while in the next edition at home, West Indies handed India a defeat in the semifinal. The same story continued during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019, where they fell short of New Zealand in the semifinal.

In the T20 World Cup 2022, the inaugural champions of the tournament had to accept defeat to England, while in the recent ODI World Cup 2023 on home soil, they failed to cross the last hurdle against Australia.

‘Play every match as if it’s a knockout match’- Sehwag advised India

Former India player, and a member of the winning World Cup team in 2011, Virender Sehwag revealed his view on what India need to win the final of the ICC Trophy.

‘If I look back the last ODI World Cup final that we lost to Australia, nobody played fearless cricket between the 11th and the 40th over.’ Virender Sehwag stressed in a video that’s flying on the Internet. ‘We hit only one or two fours.’

India was unbeaten throughout the World Cup before they slipped on the last step. Putting into bat first, India could score 240-all out in their allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrated their half-centuries.

With the ball in hand, the hosts made a brilliant start at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, as they restricted the Australia line-up to 47/3 inside seven overs. However, a crazy 137-run knock in 120 balls from Travis Head, in a 192-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) helped Australia lift the Trophy with six wickets in hand.

‘I can give my example. When I was part of the team, from 2007-2008 to the 2011 (ODI) World Cup, we used to treat every match as a knockout match, a World Cup semifinal. If we lose, we are out (of the competition).’ The former India opener revealed his thoughts. ‘So, from 2007-2008 to 2011, we won a lot of tournaments and prepared for the World Cup. So may be the Indian team can do that and play every match as if it’s knock out match, that if we lose, we are out. So, the mindset changes.’

One of the biggest reasons for India to struggle in the knockout games is their inability to take pressure on the big stage, it seems, In the last ODI World Cup, India did everything right till the final. But, a bit of luck also worked against their favor as so many balls went close to Head’s outside and inside edge in the final. But the wicket didn’t come at the right time.

‘I think that mindset is needed in that (Indian) dressing room when you go into a knockout match.’ Sehwag pointed. ‘You play fearlessly, with bravery, play with some risk. That I think is lacking.’

India are set to go another kill for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies, and the United States of America. Now the question remains, if they could reach the final, and if so, can they deliver in the final?