IND vs AFG: I Was Enjoying, The Heartbeat Was High – Ravi Bishnoi Reveals His Thoughts About Bowling The Crucial Super Over

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi revealed why he was picked to deliver the second Super Over against Afghanistan. The 23-year-old emerged as India’s hero during a high-stakes Super Over against Ibrahim Zadran-led side on a thrilling day of cricket at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The young Indian spinner Bishnoi was assigned the job of bowling the second Super Over, a decision based on strategic reasons. Bishnoi, who had previously faced the pressure of a double Super Over match, was picked over Avesh Khan because the Afghanistan batting combination and field dimensions suited his bowling style.

Speaking with the broadcasters after the game, Ravi Bishnoi expressed his joy and adrenaline rush during the Super Over. Despite the high stakes, he embraced the opportunity to deliver for his country at the highest level and face the challenge of defending in such a vital scenario. His performance demonstrated not only his ability but also his mental fortitude.

“I was enjoying. The heartbeat was high. I have played a double super over the match before. Me and Avesh both were asked to be ready but looking at the 2 right-handers and a longer boundary in the leg side I was tasked with the job,” Ravi Bishnoi said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 11 runs off the first three balls of the second Super Over, but India lost two wickets in the next two balls. The Indian captain and team management had to select between Bishnoi and Avesh Khan for their bowling options, and they settled with the leg-spinner.

I Will Try To Do Better In The Ranji Trophy As Well – Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi stated that his attention wasn’t just on T20 cricket and that he was also looking forward to participating in India’s premier first-class cricket tournament. The LSG spinner indicated that he intended to improve his leg breaks further, having previously found some help in the longer format.

“My plan was to bowl stump to stump and back of a length so that it becomes hard for them to hit forward. I was happy in the batters scoring off the back foot. I am enjoying playing for the country and defending in a Super Over. I am bowling well and delivering nicely. I will try to do better in the Ranji Trophy as well. I am trying to bowl leg breaks as well. I got some assistance in the Ranji Trophy as well bowling the leggie,” Ravi Bishnoi added.

