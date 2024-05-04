Bio

Ridge Holland is a British professional wrestler and a retired Professional Rugby League player. He is active in the wrestling world for over seven years. He is under contract with WWE since 2018 and he has worked in both the developmental territories of WWE and in the main roster too. Currently, he is active in the NXT.

Ridge Holland Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Holland is 6’1” and his billed weight is 260 lbs. He was born on 29 May 1988 and currently the British professional wrestler is 25 year old. Before joining the wrestling world, Holland was a professional Rugby player and he played for multiple English rugby teams. He transitioned to wrestling in 2016.

Ridge Holland: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Ridge Holland Early Life

Holland was born on 29 May 1988 and currently he is 35 year old. Liversedge, West Yorkshire, England is the place where Ridge Holland born. Before becoming a professional wrestler, Holland played professional Rugby and he played for multiple English club teams like Salford Red Devils and Batley Bulldogs. He remained can active Rugby player for nearly a decade.

Ridge Holland WWE Debut

Holland signed a professional contract with WWE in 2018. He made his in ring debut after a couple of months during a NXT Live Event where he defeated Mars Wang. On the very next month, he made his television debut in an episode of NXT where he faced Keith Lee in a losing effort. He got his Ridge Holland ring name in November after he made his NXT UK debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Rugby Career

Holland had a successful rugby career before joining the world of professional wrestling. He spent nearly a decade in the rugby world and he played in some of the top British rugby club teams like Salford Red Devils and Batley Bulldogs. He was one of the most active rugby players of England during his time.

Joining Wrestling

In 2016 he decided to leave rugby and join professional wrestling. In 2016 he came to the wrestling world and he had been trained by British professional wrestling legend Marty Jones. After a long training, he made his in ring debut in September 2017. He worked on various independent circuit promotions.

Early Indie Career

His during early days he mostly worked on the promotions of Yorkshire like 3 Count Wrestling, New Generation Wrestling and Tidal Championship Wrestling. One of his early and memorable appearances was on Defiant Wrestling in December 2017 when he was defeated by famous Dutch professional wrestler Jurn Simmons.

Success on the Indies

Holland remained active on the British independent circuit for a couple of years and the only Championship he could win in his wrestling career was the 3CW Championship in 3 Count Wrestling. He won this Championship one time and until now this is the only Championship he could ever win from professional wrestling. He worked on various promotions and he is transition from rugby to wrestling was pretty successful.

Successful WWE Tryout

In November 2016, Holland attended a tryout camp of WWE in Scotland. It was soon after his wrestling debut on the British independent circuit. But he could not earn a professional contract from WWE until May 2018. After signing the professional contract with WWE, he was assigned to the developmental territory of WWE which is the NXT. His training under Marty Jones was enough to have him directly in the NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ridge Holland Ridge Holland Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ridge Holland Height 6’1” Ridge Holland Weight 260 lbs. Relationship Status Single Ridge Holland Net Worth $5 Million Ridge Holland Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2017 Mentor * Ridge Holland Signature Moves Belly to belly suplex, Trapping Suplex, Ridgeplex (head and Arm Suplex), Rugby Tackle Finishing Move(s) Northern Grit- Northern Lights Bomb Theme Song / Ridge Holland Song / Ridge Holland Music Can’t Stop Winning Catchphrases *

Ridge Holland Net Worth & Salary

Holland is presently active in the NXT and he had a good time in Friday Night Smackdown as well. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former Rugby player is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $200,000 as his annual salary from WWE.

Ridge Holland Family

Holland was born on 29 May 1988 in Liversedge, West Yorkshire, England. As of now, there are no information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. The British professional wrestler prefers to keep his personal life private. He was a professional rugby player before coming into the wrestling world.

Championships and Accomplishments

Holland is still pretty unsuccessful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. He was active on the independent circuit for around a couple of years but he could only win one championship from the indies. He joined WWE in 2018 and he is active in the promotion since. But he could not win any titles in WWE yet. We hope he wins some prestigious titles in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) 3CW Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 291 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2022 Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before WrestleMania 38, Holland’s faction The Brawling Brutes was having a feud with The New Day. It was supposed to head towards WrestleMania as a six man tag team match. But just before WrestleMania, Holland botched a move which took Big E out of the action. It is rumored that he might not be able to return to action ever.

Personal Information Table

Ridge Holland Real Name / Full Name Luke Menzies Birth Date 29 May 1988 Ridge Holland Age 35 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Liversedge, West Yorkshire, England Nationality British Hometown Liversedge, West Yorkshire, England School/College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Christianity Ridge Holland Ethnicity White Current Residence Not Known Hobbies Not known Ridge Holland Tattoo *

Ridge Holland Movies and TV Shows

Holland started his professional career as a Rugby career and later he came to the world of professional wrestling. He never considered acting as a professional career and there is no report on whether he appeared on any movies or television series so far. He is currently active in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE.

Ridge Holland Wife

According to reports, Holland is still not married and he is single. There is no report on whether he is dating someone at this moment. There are no reports either on his previous dating life either. Holland prefers to keep personal life private and not only he keeps dating life private, he does share any information about his early life either.

Success in WWE

NXT Debut

Holland was assigned to NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE after he signed a professional contract with the promotion in 2018. He made his WWE in ring debut on July 2018 in a live event where he faced Mars Wang. He was victorious in his first match and he had been pretty impressive too.

Television Debut

He made his television debut a month later in a match against Keith Lee. He had to face defeat in his first WWE match on television. He also worked in NXT UK and here is where he got his ring name Ridge Holland. He mostly received a mid card push in the NXT and he worked with various wrestlers of the brand.

Final Days in NXT

Holland spent over 3 years in the developmental territory of WWE and he had been pretty impressive in these three years. Fans were expecting to see him receiving a strong mid card push after his main roster debut. He worked both as a babyface and a heel in the NXT. He had been pretty good in whatever character he was given.

Main Roster Debut

He was promoted on to the main roster of WWE in 2021 and he started working on Friday Night SmackDown. Upon joining the main roster, he started a faction with Pete Dunne who was going by the name of Butch on the main roster and the former four times WWE World Champion Sheamus. Together they were started to be known as The Brawling Brutes.

Recent Days, Return to NXT

The faction mostly worked as a hill at first but later it turned babyface and even had a feud with the Bloodline. Holland even got the opportunity to be a part of the first ever WarGames match of WWE in the main roster. But slowly he started to lose his push in the main roster as he had been presented as the weakest link of his faction. Recently he returned to the NXT and he is active in the developmental territory of WWE. Currently, he is having a feud with Shawn Spears.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ridge Holland

Holland mostally had Tag Team and stable based feuds. One of his early feuds after joining the main roster was against The New Day. This was one of his most infamous feuds in WWE. Before WrestleMania 38, he accidentally botched a move on Big E and the former WWE champion had to suffer a severe neck injury due to it. Unfortunately, it looks like he would never be able to return to in ring action after this injury.

Apart from The New Day, Holland also had some excellent feuds as a part of The Brawling Brutes. One of their biggest rivalries was against none other than the Bloodline. They even turned baby face to execute this storyline properly. At Survivor Series 2022, The Brawling Brutes teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on the team of the Bloodline inside WarGames steel cage. Holland was a part of it.

Ridge Holland Injury

Holland suffered multiple injuries despite having a short wrestling career. During an episode of NXT in 2020, he botched a move in a match and he reportedly suffered an ankle dislocation and fracture in his left leg and a knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture in his right leg. This major injury kept him out of action for nine long months.

Other Details

Holland made his first appearance in a WWE video game as a playable character in WWE 2K23. He signed with WWE in 2018 but he did not get to appear in any WWE video game until 2023. He also appeared in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. He is rated 76 in WWE 2K24.

Ridge Holland Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Ridge Holland Social Media Accounts

Holland is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 26.1K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 84.5K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Ridge Holland Twitter, Ridge Holland Instagram.

Ridge Holland Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Defiant 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 36 (33.96%) 1 (0.94%) 69 (65.09%) NXT UK 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) WWE 58 (47.93%) 2 (1.65%) 61 (50.41%) TOTAL 100 (42.55%) 3 (1.28%) 132 (56.17%)

Ridge Holland Manager

After joining the main roster, Holland soon formed a faction with former four times WWE World Champion Sheamus and Butch who is currently going by the name Pete Dunne. During this time phrase, he had been thoroughly managed by his teammates. After the team dissolved, he was sent back to the NXT.

FAQS

Q. When did Ridge Holland start wrestling?

A. Ridge Holland started working in 2017

Q. How tall is Ridge Holland in feet?

A. Ridge Holland is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ridge Holland manager?

A. Holland does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by his Brawling Brutes teammates previously

Q. What is current Ridge Holland song?

A. Holland uses the song ‘Can’t Stop Winning’

Q. Who is Ridge Holland mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Ridge Holland father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Ridge Holland girlfriend?

A. Holland is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Ridge Holland brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Ridge Holland worth?

A. Holland’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many Championships Ridge Holland won in WWE so far?

A. Holland could not win any Championships in WWE as of now