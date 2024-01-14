IND vs AFG: Rinku Singh Is Probably The Best Left-Hander In The Indian Squad Right Now – Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is pleased to see young Indian finisher Rinku Singh performing well for the team in national colours, believing he has the skill set to produce goods at the highest level and might be an x-factor player for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rinku Singh has had a brilliant start to his international career, having excelled in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Southpaw has performed exceptionally well for the Indian side in the white-ball format of the game in the given opportunities.

Yuvraj Singh told the media that Rinku Singh is the finest left-hander on the Indian squad and that the left-handed finisher reminds him of himself as he can make a difference for the team under pressure. He also showed trust in Rinku Singh’s ability to finish things for the Indian team batting at Nos. 5 and 6.

“He’s probably the best left-hander in the Indian squad right now, He reminds me of myself – he knows when to attack when to rotate strike, and he’s incredibly smart under pressure.”

“He can win us matches, I don’t want to put pressure on him, but I truly believe he has the skill to do what I used to – to be the finisher who delivers at No.5 or 6,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Rinku Singh has been a key element of the squad’s lower-middle order since his T20 debut for the country. He made many memorable performances for the team under pressure to help the Men in Blue win against quality opponents.

Shubman Gill Needs To Work Harder In Test Cricket – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh believes that young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs to work harder in the longer format of the game if he wants to be among the best in the world.

“Shubman needs to work harder in Test cricket, If you want to be the best in the world, you have to conquer all formats,” Yuvraj Singh added.

Shubman Gill has shown the critical skill to adapt to various circumstances and pitches over the last two years. His versatility in all formats is evidenced by his constant performances in many contexts, in any condition but has been going through some tough times since the ODI World Cup and the opener would be keen on putting a fine show in the five-match test series against England on home soil.